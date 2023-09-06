ANDERSON — The week of racing began Tuesday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino with a busy night of Indiana Sire Stakes action. Two divisions each for the 3-year-old pacing and trotting fillies, along with a lone division for the 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings highlighted the 14-race card.
Leading driver Trace Tetrick teamed up with Tyler George to sweep both divisions of the 3-year-old pacing fillies, kicking off the stakes action with Tell’s On A Roll in the $50,000 first division. Tell’s On A Roll scored in gate-to-wire fashion, utilizing a :26.2 final-quarter to open up by four on the wire and score in a lifetime best 1:50.1. Owned by Engel Stable of Illinois and Louis Willinger, the daughter of Tellitlikeitis and Have Rock Willroll has visited the winner’s circle in four of seven starts in 2023 and boasts a career bankroll of $163,066.
In the $49,500 second and final division for the pacing fillies, Rollin Rosie delivered as the 1-2 favorite for the Tetrick/George combination. Rollin Rosie stalked just off the hot pace in the early stages before taking command at the halfway point, utilizing a gutsy :28 last quarter to fend off an upset minded Shadowrage and Jared Seekman at 77-1 by a head on the wire in 1:50.4. The victory was the fifth in six tries in 2023 for the JK Endofanera and Rock N Roll Baby filly who is co-owned by trainer Tyler George along with Greg Samples and Scp Stable Inc. Rollin Rosie has banked $328,520 in a career that has only seen the filly taste defeat twice in 13 starts.
Driver John De Long had a sire stakes sweep of his own on the card, taking both $49,000 divisions for the sophomore trotting fillies. Being saddled with far outside Post 7 was no issue for Marys Magic as she delivered a front-end victory in the first division. Using a :28.1 final fraction, Mary Magic proved to be too tough on the lead, fending off even-money favorite Helpoftheseason by a head to seal the 1:53.4 victory. The Dover-Dan-Marigold Magic filly is trained by Robert Reeser and picked up her sixth win in 16 starts in 2023. The victory pushed the career bankroll of Marys Magic into six-figures, banking $106,540 for owner Windy City Farm.
In the second division, De Long teamed up with Swanya as she returned to her winning ways once again. Swanya catapulted off of a second-over trip to get home in :27.4 and prevail in a three-horse photo on the wire in 1:53.3 as Swan Fancy and Yo Beth D dead heated for the place position. The Missy Essig-trained Swanya scored her eighth victory in 12 seasonal outings of owner Jackie Beeman. Bred by Leonard Miller, the daughter of Swan For All out of the Lou’s Legacy mare, Tanya’s Legacy, has banked $132,640 in lifetime earnings.
The biggest upset came in the lone $96,000 division of Indiana Sire Stakes for the 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Driver Clint Coy sent Talent Scout straight to the front and never looked back at odds of 31-1, scoring the victory by open lengths in a career best clocking of 1:52.3. Trained by Doug Rideout, the son of Swan For All and Prettysydney notched his third victory in 11 trips to the racetrack in 2023. The victory pushed Talent Scout’s seasonal earnings into six figures and lifetime earnings to $343,662 for owners Julie Rideout, Alan White and Dave Gamble.
Indiana Sires Stakes continues for the Wednesday card at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, with two divisions of the penultimate leg for 2-year-old trotting fillies highlighting the 14-race card.