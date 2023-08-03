PENDLETON -- Drawing on inspiration of Anderson's Carl Erskine and his support for the Special Olympics, funds for the cause will be raised at a middle school football scrimmage in Pendleton on Friday night.
Seventh- and eighth-grade teams from schools in Pendleton, Frankton and Shenandoah will play, with teams on both ends of John Broughton Field at Pendleton Heights High School.
A 50-50 drawing will be held, with the school share and portions of the gate proceeds going to Special Olympics of Madison County in honor of Carl and Betty Erskine.
Competition begins at 5:30 p.m. with adults admitted for $5 and students for $3.