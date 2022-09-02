It has become a staple of the Anderson Speedway schedule for many years, and the tradition continues Saturday with the Carter Express Night of Thrills.
There will be plenty of action with two Figure-8 races, the Prairie Farms Trailer Race, Roll Over competition and Spectator Racing.
An addition to the action presented by the Jane Pauley Community Health Center is a first time Hot Dog race.
Drivers will be required to stop during the event, exit their vehicle, eat a hot dog and continue in competition.
The Vintage Wrench Ford Division and Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive divisions will both be in action in the Figure-8 crossover.
There have been five different winners in the Ford Division Figure-8 races since 2020 -- including Jared Keller, the 2022 champion, Logan Caudill, Andy Keller and Ricky Craig, the most recent race winner.
Six different drivers have pulled into the Riley & Sons Victory Lane in Front Wheel Drive Figure-8 action since 2018.
McKinney has recorded five victories, Craig has two with Mike Alley, Nick Warner, Randy Owen and Camden Creek also claiming wins.
Several people have entered the Spectator Race, which will give local residents the opportunity to race in a head-to-head competition on the quarter-mile oval.
The winners in each of the preliminary races will advance to the next stage until an overall champion is crowned.
Saturday qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 7.
Adult tickets are $15, tickets are $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.