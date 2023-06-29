ANDERSON -- As has become tradition, Anderson Speedway will host two nights of racing this week.
Four divisions will race Saturday, and the Best Way Figure 8 Madness will take place July 4 which will include a fireworks display.
This Saturday will be the 25th running of the Grant Fritz/Greg Dietzen Memorial for the Legends cars.
Kyle Emberton won the event last year, and Frankton driver John Robbins will look for a second victory in the biggest race of the year for the division.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models will be in action with a 75-lap feature. Danny Trent and Jeff Marcum have both won 75-lap features this year.
Marcum has already won three features this year as he seeks another championship.
Three different drivers have recorded feature wins in the Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Car division with Ronnie Phipps the most recent winner.
Ronnie Rose and Ricky Craig have both scored two feature wins.
JD Blankenship has won three times in Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive racing with Cody Riley scoring two victories.
Qualifying Saturday is set for 5:30 p.m. and racing at 7:30.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.
Figure 8 Madness on Tuesday, presented by the Jane Pauley Community Health Network, will see crossover action for the Front Wheel Drive and the Vintage Wrench Ford Division.
The popular school bus Figure 8 and Trailer races will highlight the evening.
Qualifying is set for 5:30 p.m. and racing at 7.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.