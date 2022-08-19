ANDERSON -- Five drivers will hope to maintain their season points advantage during season championship night at Anderson Speedway.
The byrider Season Champions night will be a double-points event and will include the annual parade of the Indiana Shrine Clubs.
Coming off a victory in the Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Model Cintas 100, Muncie driver J.P. Crabtree has a 44-point lead over his father Jim Crabtree.
Defending Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive champion Elliott McKinney has overcome some problems this season to hold a 37-point lead over Terrill Willhoite with Cody Riley just another seven points back.
Defending Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Car champion Jimmy Kirby will also seek to make it two consecutive titles.
Kirby enters the season championship night with a 67-point advantage over Ricky Craig.
James Mikesell is looking for his first championship in the Vintage Wrench Ford Division but leads Allen Wagner by only 37 markers with Jared Keller 44 points back.
Doug Dugger seeks his second championship in the past three years in the Thunder Roadsters. He has a 76-point margin over Austin Cory.
Dugger will seek his fourth feature win in 2022, while Cory is hoping to visit the Riley & Sons Victory Lane for the first time this season.
Saturday qualifying is for 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30.
Adults tickets are $13, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.