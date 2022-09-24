ANDERSON -- On an evening that featured the world’s fastest Standardbred in Bulldog Hanover and a mare defeating males in one of Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s marquee events, the supporting card was far from disappointing Friday night as many of the sport’s brightest stars sparkled at the Anderson oval.
Hambletonian winner Cool Poppa Bell and Hambletonian Oaks winner Fashion Schooner scored in their respective contests on a card that offered more than $1.5 million in purse money and some of the most talented horses in the sport.
MADISON COUNTY
Dexter Dunn and Talent Scout slid along the rail to defeat Jailhouse Dance and Michael Oosting in the $100,000 Madison County for freshman filly trotters in 1:54.1. Texsong Soprono and John De Long were third.
Talent Scout is a daughter of Swan For All and Prettysydney Ridge. The filly is trained by Doug Rideout for owners Julie Rideout, Alan White and Dave Gamble.
Bred by Atlantic Trot Inc. and Steve Stewart, Talent Scout improved her record to 13-6-2-1 and has earned $151,708.
The filly paid $4.60 to win as the public’s top choice in the field of nine.
KENTUCKIANA STALLION MANAGEMENT DIVISIONS
Heart On Fire and Dunn parlayed a pocket trip into a 1:55.2 head triumph in the $240,000 Kentuckiana Stallion Management division for 2-year-old trotting fillies. Kayleigh S and Brian Sears were second, and Helpoftheseason and Peter Wrenn finished third.
The daughter of Father Patrick and Corazon Blue Chip is trained by Tony Alagna and owned by Crawford Farms Racing. She was bred by Spring Haven Farm and Doug Millard Holdings.
Heart On Fire improved her record to 6-3-2 and boosted her bankroll to $152,312.
She paid $5.60 as the second choice.
Earthwindfire, with driver Tim Tetrick, pulled away from her rivals in the stretch to capture the $200,000 division of the Kentucky Stallion Management for 2-year-old pacing fillies in 1:51.3. Sleazy Mama and Trace Tetrick were second and Queen’s Reign and Oosting placed third.
Trained by Brett Pelling, Earthwindfire sat in second behind Nevertellmetheodds and Aaron Merriman and then Vivian’s Dream and Jordan Stratton behind splits of :26.2, :54.3 and 1:23.2.
When her driver gave the daughter of American Ideal and Road Bet her cue, she sailed by her competitors and strode to the finish line.
Owned by Melvin Segal, Kentuckiana Racing Stable and Tulip Racing, Earthwindfire was bred by Stephen Dey III.
The filly’s record is 6-3-2-0, and she has earned $228,075. Her time was a new lifetime mark.
Earthwindfire paid $4 to win.
PHIL LANGLEY MEMORIAL
Hambletonian victor Cool Poppa Bell and Todd McCarthy collected their second consecutive victory while handing the previously undefeated Ponda Adventure and Trace Tetrick their first loss this season in the $90, 000 Phil Langley Memorial in 1:53.1. Ponda Adventure was a game second, and Delgado, with Tim Tetrick, was third.
Ponda Adventure led the field for the first quarter in :27.1, but Cool Poppa Bell was not content to remain in second for long. The son of Chapter Seven and Blk Thai Optional assumed command before the half-mile marker and clicked off fractions of :57.1 and 1:26.3. Ponda Adventure came down the lane with a full head of steam, but Cool Poppa Bell would not be denied and used a :26.3 last panel to hit the line in front.
The loss snapped Ponda Adventure's 10-race winning streak.
Trained by Jim Campbell, Cool Poppa Bell is owned by Runthetable Stables. The colt was bred by Belmar Racing and Breeding.
Cool Poppa Bell’s record is 19-8-4-3, and he has banked $884,999.
He paid $3.20 to win as the favorite.
MONI MAKER
Hambletonian Oaks winner Fashion Schooner, with Tim Tetrick, defeated her stablemate Misswalnerfashion, with Trace Tetrick, to win the $115,000 Moni Maker in a stakes record-equaling 1:52.3. Indiana standout M-M’s Dream, with Sam Widger, was third. It was her first loss of the season in nine pari-mutuel starts.
The win was Fashion Schooner’s fourth in a row and provided Campbell with his second win on the evening.
The daughter of Walner and Broadway Schooner took control right after the wings on the gate folded and set fractions of :27.1, :57.2 and 1:25.4. Misswalnerfashion sat in second for the entire mile and applied pressure in the deep stretch on the inside while M-M’s Dream did the same on the outside.
Fashion Schooner proved too difficult for her rivals to overhaul.
Competing as a homebred for Fashion Farms, the filly’s record is now 14-8-2-2, and she has earned $674,337 in purse money.
Fashion Schooner paid $2.20 to win as the favorite.
JENNA'S BEACH BOY
Soaring Now and Joe Putnam led from gate to wire in the $140,000 Jenna’s Beach Boy for sophomore pacing males in 1:49.2. Mad Max Hanover, with Tim Tetrick, was second and Rip Wheeler, with Brandon Bates, was third.
Trained by Aaron Stutzman, the son of Jk Endofanera and Sunflower set fractions of :26, :54.3 and 1:22.1. The colt never really encountered an anxious moment throughout his mile.
Owned by James Miller, Soaring Now was bred by Luckiana Farm. His record is 17-8-3-1, and he has earned $329,550.
He paid $3 to win.
THE ELEVATION
Yannick Gingras and Ervin Hanover stopped the clock in 1:50.4 over nine rivals to capture the $110,000 Elevation for freshman male pacers. Cant Stop Lou, with Dunn in the sulkey, was second and Coach Stefanos, with Trace Tetrick, was third.
Ervin Hanover led the field through a first quarter of :26.3. He and his driver yielded the lead to Coach Stefanos, who paced in :55.3 and 1:23.3. Ervin Hanover made his bid just prior to turning for home and outfinished Cant Stop Lou with a :26.4 final split.
A son of Captaintreacherous and Eloquent Grace, Ervin Hanover is trained by Ron Burke and is owned by Burke Racing Stable, J&T Silva Stables, James Simpson and Weaver Bruscemi.
The colt was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms, and his record is 7-3-2-0. Ervin Hanover has banked $150,635.
He paid $20.60, and the final time was a new lifetime best.