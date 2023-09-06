INDIANAPOLIS -- Pendleton Swim Club had a strong finish to the 2023 summer season, during which the team competed in Olympic-sized 50-meter pools. The club sent four male swimmers to the Indiana Age Group State meet held at the IU Natatorium on the Indianapolis campus where they competed against hundreds of swimmers from around the state.
In the Boys 13-14 age group, Jack Hutson, Evan Ray, Nathan Hollendonner, and Connor Hessler placed 13th in the 200-meter medley and 18th in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Individually, Hollendonner was 10th in the 50-meter freestyle and Ray was 23rd in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Hollendonner’s finish in the 50 meters earned him a spot on Team Indiana to compete at the Central Zone 14-U Championship Meet in Elkhart. This meet was comprised of the top swimmers from Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Lake Erie.
There, Hollendonner was 26th in the 50-meter freestyle, 30th in the 50-meter butterfly, and 52nd in the 100-meter freestyle.
Pendleton Swim Club is now registering swimmers for the next season which runs from September through March. All inquiries should be made to pscbusinessmanager@gmail.com.
Swimmers can also sign up Sept. 8-9 at the PSC booth at the Pendleton Heritage Fair. PSC offers both the Competitive Team as well as Learn to Swim Classes.
PSC is a growing organization for competitive youth swimmers ages 5-18, competing at local, state and national meets throughout the year.
For more information about joining the team or swim lessons, visit www.pendletonswimclub.org, @pendletonswim on Twitter, or @PendletonSwimClub on Facebook.