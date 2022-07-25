ANDERSON — Three-year-old pacing fillies rounded out a week’s worth of Indiana Sires Stakes action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday as two $49,500 divisions highlighted the 13-race card. Utilizing similar racing tactics, the favorite prevailed in each division. The evening’s racing action was also highlighted by a track-record performance in the Fillies and Mares Open Pace.
JK’s Rollin Baby and driver Michael Oosting delivered as the post-time favorite in the opening division after they went gate-to-wire in 1:50.4. Oosting sent JK Rollin’s Baby to the front from Post 6, and the filly went uncontested through splits of :26.4, :55.2 and 1:23. Turning for home, Oosting asked his mount for more, and she responded with a :27.4 final quarter to hold off a hard-charging Always Gonna B You and driver John DeLong. Ms Quick Sand and Brandon Bates used a ground-saving trip to get up for third.
Trained by Erv Miller, JK’s Rollin Baby recorded the first stakes win of her sophomore campaign and second win of the season. Owned in partnership by Engel Stb of Il, Flatrock Stb, L. Willinger, and G. Goelmes, the daughter of JK Endofanera and Rock N Roll Baby has now earned $139,430 in lifetime purses. JK’s Rollin Baby was bred by Mahlon Lambright.
In the second division, Trick of The Light and Trace Tetrick utilized their customary front-stepping tactics to get the victory by nearly four lengths. After racing against Grand Circuit company in her last two starts, Trick Of The Light returned to Harrah’s Hoosier Park to finish under a hand drive and stop the timer in 1:51.1. Goo Goo Won and Sam Widger rallied well late for second while Jewel’sbewithus raced evenly to finish third. As the heavy betting favorite, Trick Of The Light returned $2.20 at the betting windows.
Trained by Brian Brown, the daughter of Odds On Equuleus and Gordjus recorded her fourth win from eight seasonal starts. Trick Of The Light is owned in partnership by Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco and Kirk Nichols and now sports a lifetime bankroll of $353,150. Trick Of The Light was bred by Adam Eicher.
Also scoring impressively on the evening’s program was Sweet Heaven in the Fillies and Mares Open Pace with driver John DeLong in the bike. With a final time of 1:48.1, Sweet Heaven became Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s newest track-record holder and the fastest oldest pacing mare over the oval. Trained by Keith Kamann, Sweet Heaven recorded her fourth win of the season from 16 starts. Owned in partnership by J.L. Benson and Edward Lynskey, the 5-year-old daughter of Sweet Lou and L Dees Heavenlyval re-established the 1:48.3 previous record co-held by Mystical Carrie and Keep Rockin A.
Live racing at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will continue Tuesday, with a 14-race card featuring Indiana Sires Stakes action for the 2-year-old trotting fillies.