ANDERSON — After sweeping Indiana Sire Stakes action the night before with the freshman pacing fillies, trainer Erv Miller once again proved unstoppable with the rookie pacing colts. Two $68,000 divisions of the Indiana Sire Stakes for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings highlighted the 14-race card on Thursday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park as the Trace Tetrick-Miller combo completed a clean sweep of the stakes action for 2-year-old pacers.
J B Gram kicked things off with an eye-catching performance in the first division in the 10th race. Leaving from the outside Post 7, Tetrick hustled J B Gram off the wings of the gate, striking the lead through a fast-opening panel of 26.3 outside of Art It Is and Brandon Bates. J B Gram and Tetrick cleared to the front up the backstretch and to the halfway point in 54.3 before reaching three quarters in 1:23.3. Utilizing a :26.3 final quarter, J B Gram fended off the two-pronged attack of Art It Is and Buzzsaw Russ and John De Long, crossing the line nearly two lengths in front in 1:50.3. Art It Is finished third and was placed second following a bobble made by Buzzsaw Russ at the line, who was placed third.
Trained by Miller, it was the second win in as many starts in the young career for J B Gram. The gelded son of Tellitlikeitis out of the Incredible Finale mare, Faith Leigh has now banked $39,000 for owners Jerry, Thomas and J D Graham. Bred by Frontier Farms, the 1:50.1 mark was just one-fifth of a second off the national season’s record for 2-year-olds held by Voukefalas.
The second division proved to be a similar story with Miller and Tetrick teaming up once more, this time with the heavily favored Coach Stefanos who looked to rebound off a miscue in leg one. Starting from the four-hole, Tetrick steered Coach Stefanos to mid pack in fifth as Why Not Now and Peter Wrenn cut out the opening quarter in :28. Tetrick put Coach Stefanos into play up the backstretch, steadily working his way into fourth at the half in 57.4 before taking command at the three-quarter station in 1:27. In the lane, Coach Stefanos fought off his stablemate, Frankie Frankie and Atlee Bender with a :25.3 final fraction to score the victory by a length and a half in 1:52.3. Flirtin JK and Ricky Macomber Jr. rounded out the trifecta.
It was the third win in four career starts for Coach Stefanos who has now earned $49,250 for owners Kenneth Duffy, D & M Trading II LLC. and John Chris Stefanos. A gelded son of Tellitlikeitis out of the Rocknroll Hanover mare, Watch N Be Watched was bred by Indiana’s leading breeder, Victory Hill Farms.
Racing continues on Friday with a 14-race card at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, followed by the third annual Empire of Hope fundraiser event benefitting the Standardbred Transition Alliance on Saturday.