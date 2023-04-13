ANDERSON – The pit area at Anderson Speedway will be packed with race cars in three different touring divisions.
The Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Models and Street Stocks and the Vores Pro Compacts are all in action on CB Fabricating Spring Fling.
The Sportsman Late Models and Streets will both compete in 75-lap features, and the Pro Compacts will have a 25-lap B-Main and 30-lap feature.
In the opening race for the two CRA divisions earlier this month, Josh Sage recorded his first career feature win in the Sportsman Late Model Division, and Blaine Akin captured his first victory in the Street Stock action.
Billy Hutson and David Barnhart had podium finishes in the opening Sportsman race, and 2022 champion Jason Atkinson and Dalton Conner rounded out the podium in Street Stock action.
Last year, former McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion Jeff Marcum recorded three feature wins in CRA Sportsman action, and last year’s champion JP Crabtree scored one victory.
In the Street Stock division, Jose Poore, Chuck Barnes Jr., Brett Hudson and Andrew Teepe all recorded victories at the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
TJ Fanning and Justin Brown won Vores action at Anderson last year.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with qualifying set for 4:30 and racing at 6.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids aged 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under.