ANDERSON -- The Thunder Car division opens the 2023 campaign with one of the biggest races of the year Saturday with the start time moved up one hour at Anderson Speedway.
The Thunder Cars will compete in the Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Car 100 with three other local divisions in action.
James Kirby III is the defending 100-lap race winner, and Jimmy Kirby scored the victory in 2021.
Last year the father and son Kirby team won Thunder Car feature races and were joined in the Peterman Brothers Victory Lane by Ronnie Rose and David McConnell.
Previous 100-lap race winners include Shawn Cullen and Dustin Sapp.
The Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive Division kicks off the 2023 season. Six different drivers recorded feature wins a year ago.
Elliott McKinney won the championship with Tylar Brown, Terrill Willhoite, Chuck Cook, JD Blankenship and Caleb Southerland all taking a turn in the spotlight.
The newly formed Vintage Wrench Ford Pro Division will be in action for the first time. This year there are Pro and Amateur Divisions in the series that is attracting a lot of attention.
Noah Allison won the combined division race earlier this year.
The Legends cars are back in action where John Robbins and Kyle Emberton scored victories last year.
Qualifying set for 3:30 p.m. and racing at 5.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $5 for kids aged 6 to 12 and free for all kids 5 and under.