ANDERSON — After a week’s worth of 2-year-old stakes action, it was the trotting colts' turn in the spotlight at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday as three $47,000 divisions were featured on the 12-race card. It was the opening round of their six round series, and the freshman colts did not disappoint.
Texsong Soprano and Matt Krueger won with authority in the opening division for $46,500. With a final time of 1:55.3, Texsong Soprano moved to the lead down the backside and never looked back. Using a :28.2 final panel, Texsong Soprano kicked home seven lengths in front of Facebook Official and Jared Finn. Ahadi As and Trace Tetrick trotted evenly to finish third. As the heavy betting favorite, Texsong Soprano returned $3.80 for the victory.
Trained by Missy Essig, the son of Text Me and Muscling In is now 2-for-2 in his young career. Owned by Joe D. and Daryl D. Yoder, Texsong Soprano was bred by Abraham Miller.
Dash Of Luck and Brandon Bates pulled a slight upset in the second division of the stakes action after they converted a pocket trip into a 1:55 score. Help Page and John DeLong dictated fractions of :28, :56.4 and 1:26.2. When the field turned for home, Dash Of Luck tipped from the pocket and was able to wear down Help Page to get the win by a head. Bourbon Courage and Tetrick, the post time favorite, powered home in :26.2 to round out the trifecta. Sent off at odds of 7-1, Dash Of Luck returned $16 to his backers at the betting windows.
Trained by Mark P’Pool, Dash Of Luck recorded his first lifetime victory in his first lifetime start. The son of Helpisontheway and Demons N Diamonds is owned by T.L. Defabis, Dolne Farm Services LLC. and M.E. P’Pool and was bred by Luckiana Farms.
In the third and final division, Ponda Jet turned in a determined effort to get the job done in 1:56.3 with Homer Hochstetler in the bike. Leaving from Post 2, Ponda Jet went to the front and went uncontested through fractions of :28.1 and :59.3. As he reached the three-quarters in 1:29, he was joined on the outside by Just Show Up and Tetrick applying pressure from first-over. As the field turned for home, Just Show Up appeared to have worn down the leader, but Ponda Jet wasn’t finished. Utilizing a :27.3 final quarter, Ponda Jet dug in gamely to get the win by three-parts of a length over Just Show Up. Jailhouse Dance and Michael Oosting also rallied well late to finish third.
Trained by Jay Hochstetler, Ponda Jet has won two of his three lifetime starts. The son of Dover Dan and Ponda’s Lucky Lady is owned in partnership by Connie Hochstetler, Robert Buddig and Allen Schwartz and was bred by Pond-A-Acres.
Live harness racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Tuesday with a 13-race card.