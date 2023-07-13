ANDERSON — Two-year-old pacing fillies took center stage at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday with two $68,000 Indiana Sires Stakes divisions on the 14-race card. The freshmen fillies opened their Indiana Sires Stakes series in impressive fashion.
All Jk was all business in the opening division and delivered as the heavy betting favorite as she went gate-to-wire with driver Trace Tetrick in the bike. Stopping the timer in 1:51.3, All Jk dictated fractions of :27.1, :55.2 and 1:23.4 with Lets Go Endofanera and driver John DeLong benefitting from the pocket trip. When the field turned for home, Lets Go Endofanera tipped out from the pocket, but All JK wasn’t finished. Utilizing a :27.4 last quarter, All Jk was able to keep Lets Go Endofanera at bay while Sunny Money rallied up the inside to get third. As the heavy betting favorite, Lets Go Endofanera returned $3.40 to her backers at the betting windows.
Trained by Brian Brown, the daughter of Jk Endofanera and Truth Above All is now 2-for-2 in her young career. Owned in partnership by Country Club Acres, J. Sbrocco, M. Leeman and T. Nichols, All Jk established a new lifetime best and pushed her lifetime bankroll to $39,000.
In the second division, Teelatini used opposite tactics to stop the timer in 1:53.1. With driver DeLong in the bike, Teelatini was uninvolved through the early stages of the race before employing an impressive rally late in the lane to get up in the final strides of the mile. The heavily favored McKira and Joey Putnam rattled off fractions of :27.2, :56.2 and 1:25.1 before ever feeling a threat from the rest of the field. When the field turned for home, McKira appeared to be up to the task, but Teelatini was winding up from the back. Using a :26.3 closing kick, Teelatini got the win by nearly two lengths over Topville Ohsolucky and Marvin Luna who put together an impressive closing kick of their own while McKira rounded out the trifecta. Teelatini returned $11 at the betting windows.
Trained by Roger Welch, the daughter of Rockin Image and Nightcap recorded her first lifetime victory from two starts. Owned in partnership by William C. DeLong and William P. DeLong, Teelatini pushed her lifetime bankroll to $36,500.
Live racing will return to Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday with two divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings on the 14-race card.