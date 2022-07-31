ANDERSON — Two-year-old trotting colts and geldings took center stage in front of a packed house at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday with two $67,000 Indiana Sires Stakes divisions on the card. Saturday's live racing card wrapped up a busy week of stakes action and also marked the third annual Empire of Hope event at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
After scoring his maiden breaking victory in his last start, Jailhouse Dance continued his winning ways, this time in the first Indiana Sires Stakes division. Driven by Michael Oosting, Jailhouse Dance was eased off the gate and settled along the rail in sixth. Ponda Jet and Homer Hochstetler set middle fractions of :28 and :57.4 while the rest of the field followed in line.
As the field reached the three-quarters in 1:27.1, Ponda Jet was still on top, but the stage was set for an all-out calvary charge to the wire. Utilizing a :27.1 closing kick, Jailhouse Dance was widest and quickest of all and got up in the final strides of the mile to stop the timer in 1:55.1. The pocket-sitting Texsong Soprano finished second while Ponda Jet held on for third. Jailhouse Dance returned $8 to his backers at the betting windows.
Trained by Ken Rucker, the gelded son of Dover Dan and Jailhouse Diva scored his second win in four lifetime starts and established a new lifetime mark in the process. Jailhouse Dance is owned in partnership by Kenneth Rucker, Rock & Roll Stable Inc. and Michael Shan.
In the second division, Bourbon Courage and Trace Tetrick made their game-winning move down the backside and never looked back. Stopping the timer in 1:56.3, Bourbon Courage was a near three-length winner over Talent Scout and Doug Rideout. The 1:56.3 victory marked the first career victory for the Erv Miller trainee.
Bourbon Courage is a half brother to the 2021 Hambletonian winning Captain Corey. The son of You Know You Do and Luv U All now sports a lifetime bankroll of $38,890 and is owned by Bowie Racing, D&M Trading and Anthony Lombardi.
Saturday’s live racing card wrapped up a week’s worth of stakes action in the Hoosier State. Saturday also marked a very successful Empire of Hope event with over $31,000 raised. The Empire of Hope event is dedicated to raise funds for the after care of retired racehorses, with all proceeds directly benefitting the Standardbred Transition Alliance to assist efforts to relocate, rehabilitate and repurpose retired standardbred racehorses.
Live racing will return to Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Tuesday.