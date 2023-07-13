ANDERSON — Two $68,500 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings were featured on the 14-race card at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday. It was the opening round of stakes action for the Hoosier state’s freshmen pacing colts.
Stat That and driver LeWayne Miller used a strong stretch rally to pull the 24-1 upset in the opening division. Stat That avoided an early speed dual and got up in the final strides of the mile to stop the timer in 1:51.4 and score his maiden breaking victory.
Unhurried from the gate, Stat That got away sixth while Evileye Fleegle and Daryl Bontrager set opening early fractions of :27.2 and :55.2. James Yoder had Where’s Drogon out and firing just past the half, and he led the field through the three-quarters in 1:23.4. Trace Tetrick had heavily favored Noblesville on the attack from first-over, but the biggest threat was still behind him.
Using a :26.4 closing kick, Miller guided Stat That through traffic to get the win by nearly three lengths. Jd’s King James and Jordan Ross utilized a ground-saving trip to get up for second while Evileye Fleegle held on for third. Sent off at odds of 24-1, Stat That returned $51.80 at the betting windows.
Trained by Susan Miller, Stat That recorded his first lifetime win from just his second lifetime start. Owned and bred by Derek Lehman, the son of Check Six and Rockin Songbird has earned $36,750 in lifetime purse earnings.
In the second division, it was M-m’s Bud and driver Jay Cross who went gate-to-wire to pull the 9-1 upset victory. Leaving from Post 2, Cross sent M-m’s Bud away from the gate, and he dictated fractions of :28, :57.2 and 1:25.3 before ever being contested. Tetrick had the post-time favorite, Play Action Pass, on the attack from first-over with Tellmeitmatters and John DeLong in tow.
As the field turned for home, Cross asked M-m’s Bud for more, and he responded with a :26.2 closing kick to fend off all challengers. Play Action Pass was forced to settle for second while Chocluck Chip and James Yoder rallied well late for third. M-m’s Bud returned $20.20 to his backers at the betting windows.
Trained and owned by Alvin Miller, the gelded son of Tellitlikeitis and Climate Hanover recorded his third win from five lifetime starts. The 1:52 clocking was a new lifetime best mark for M’m’s Bud who was bred by Mervin J. Miller.
Live racing will return to Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday with one division of Indiana Sires Stakes action for the 3-year-old pacing fillies on the 14-race card.