ANDERSON — Long-time Anderson High School coach and teacher Linda Williams-Boyd will be honored for her athletic career by her alma mater.
An exceptional performer in three sports for what was then called Marion College, Williams-Boyd will be inducted into the Indiana Wesleyan University Athletics Hall of Honor at noon on Sept. 9.
“I was glad that hard work pays off,” she said. “I’m honored to be recognized for all the work that we put into it, the time spent on three sports a year for four years. Hard work does pay off. That’s what I tell my kids.”
She will be one of seven inductees this fall, joining Keaton Albert (soccer, 2015), Yui Iwase (volleyball, 2012), Dr. Jim Loe (supporter), Leah Miller (tennis, 1999), Brita (Newhouse) Miller (tennis, 1999) and the 2014 men’s basketball team.
From 1982 to 1985, Williams-Boyd excelled at volleyball, basketball and track and field at Marion while graduating with a 3.5 grade point average.
Twice, she led the volleyball team to National Christian College Athletic Association national runner-up finishes and was on the NCCAA National All-Tournament team two times.
In 1982, she powered Marion to the NCCAA District 3 basketball championship and ranks sixth in school history with 799 rebounds.
As a freshman, she broke the school’s long jump record and set six more records by the time she graduated in 1985. She was an NCCAA national champion as a senior in both the 400-meter relay and the 1,600-meter relay.
She admits to having an advantage at the finish line.
“They put me as the anchor in several of the big meets, and (at the nationals) I had to catch somebody,” she said. “I caught them … and ended up beating them at the line because of the lean and my chest. My coach said, ‘As long as you got it, there’s your edge right there.’ I remember falling across the line with that baton in my hand because I gave it all I had to beat that team.”
Also a Marion High School graduate, Williams-Boyd will teach physical education at the elementary school level in Anderson for the 38th year this fall. For the last 30 years, Williams-Boyd has been coaching the girls track team at Anderson High School and has been an assistant cross country coach since 1989.
Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement for the Anderson Community School Corporation, points out Williams-Boyd’s contributions go well beyond her exploits and leadership on the field of competition.
“In addition to being an incredible athlete during her time at IWU, she is just as incredible of a teacher and person,” Meadows said in an email. “There are thousands of students and staff members she has been able to positively impact during her time at Anderson Community Schools.”
“One girl I saw in the store said I was a great influence on her and that I’m one of the reasons she still works out today,” Williams-Boyd said. “I’ve enjoyed the time I’ve done it.”
The just completed season will be her last as the girls track coach at AHS as she steps away after guiding senior hurdler Zoe Allen to the state finals this spring.
Allen was one of a number of second-generation athletes Williams-Boyd has coached.
“I coached her mom, Shae Allen, when she was in high school,” she said. “I already knew (Zoe) was going to be a workaholic when she got to high school. All these kids I’ve coached through the years, I’ve coached some of their kids. It’s all been good.”