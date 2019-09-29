ANDERSON – It was a case of home cooking at Anderson Speedway as two local champions secured victories in CRA Sportsman Late Models and Street Stocks competition.
Three-time Anderson Speedway champion Jeff Marcum led 72 of the 75 laps in the Sportsman Late Model race Saturday on The Herald Bulletin night presented by Cintas.
Helped by the invert of the top six qualifiers, Marcum started on the outside of the front row with Cassten Everidge on the pole position.
Everidge took the lead at the start followed by Marcum, Brandon Varney and fast-qualifier Ronnie Rose.
The first caution flag waved on Lap 4 when Varney spun coming off the second corner after contact by Rose as the two battled for position.
On the restart, Marcum powered into the lead with an outside move entering Turn 1. From there, Marcum opened a comfortable lead, but there was a heated fight for the second position between Everidge, Zachary Tinkle, Austin Coe and Varney.
The second caution flag waved on Lap 68 when Coe spun on the back straight and on the restart Marcum maintained the lead over Everidge while Tinkle was looking for a way to move into the second spot.
A caution flag for debris waved on Lap 69 setting up a six-lap run to the finish.
Tinkle moved into second place on Lap 71 with an inside pass of Everidge. Tinkle started to close on Marcum but came up .467 of a second short at the finish.
“I knew that was my chance to take the lead,” Marcum said of the deciding pass in the Star Financial Winner’s Circle. “The field was so tight in qualifying, and I wanted to take advantage of fresh tires.
“I expected to see the 53 (Tinkle) car behind me if there was a late caution.”
In Street Stock action, Josh Poore — the 2019 Anderson Speedway champion — led the entire distance to record his 47th career victory in the division.
Poore was also aided by the invert following qualifying and started on the front row next to Jacob McElfresh.
After racing side by side at the start, Poore took command and led all 75 laps.
McElfresh and Atkinson battled for the second spot for the first 22 laps before Atkinson made the pass with an inside move entering Turn 3.
There was one caution flag which took place on Lap 26 when Jake Owen spun in Turn 3.
Poore was able to hold off Atkinson on the restart but was never able to pull away, winning by .289 of a second with McElfresh coming home in third.
“We took advantage of the practice on Friday,” Poore said of the victory. “I wasn’t happy with my performance the week before.
“I didn’t want to see another caution because Jason (Atkinson) is tough on the restarts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.