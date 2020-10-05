FORTVILLE — Due to COVID-19, the fall sports season has been a series of hurdles teams have had to clear in order to compete. Athletes have been forced to adjust to a new normal and adapt to protocols and safety procedures no teenage athletes ever thought they would have to deal with.
And when the Shenandoah volleyball team lost a pair of key players — its two setters — its season of promise appeared to be on the verge of being derailed.
But for a pair of seniors who stepped up to fill that role, it’s just been another hurdle to clear.
Bridget Lohrey and Erikka Hill took on the part of setter for the Raiders midseason following injuries to Cynthia Swenk and Kayla Muterspaugh. While Swenk is out for the season and Muterspaugh returned last weekend after missing three weeks, defensive specialist Lohrey and middle hitter Hill have helped the team recover to the tune of a recent seven-match winning streak.
“Bridget was a middle-school setter, so when we lost both setters, she was the first person we think about,” Raiders coach Josh MacIntyre said. “Erikka, ironically, we were doing a hitting drill at the beginning of the year, and she said, ‘Coach, can I set?’ I said no. But she wanted to try, and she was by far the best setter, just throwing dimes, and I’m talking about from sideline to sideline.”
For the players, who had already navigated their way through a season of coronavirus concerns, it was no big deal.
“To be honest, I wasn’t worried about it at all because I’ve played with (Hill) for four years,” Lohrey said. “I know what she likes. I know what she needs set. I’ve played with (senior) Jenna (Stewart). It was fine. I think I was mostly worried about not passing on the back row because that’s what I do. I’m a libero. I’m not a setter. I’m not a hitter. We both love working together on the front row. It’s awesome.”
One of the most devastating hitters in the area, Hill’s desire to be a setter goes back further than this preseason.
“It definitely was different. I had to be a little more mentally there,” she said. “That was the biggest adjustment for me because I can’t just fire away. … I have been begging MacIntyre for years to let me be a setter.”
“She really has,” Lohrey confirmed. “It’s been the biggest thing for years now.”
The team dropped its first two matches after the change, but then ran off seven straight wins -- including against potential sectional opponents Knightstown and Hagerstown. Even after losses Saturday against Blue River Valley and Monday at Mount Vernon — both teams state ranked — the Raiders have gained confidence in their new setters.
The coach adds, with Muterspaugh now returning, he has added lineup options and flexibility heading into the postseason.
“It never comes down to one person. It comes down to how the six on the court mesh,” MacIntyre said. “We have to figure out what part of the lineup (Muterspaugh) works in because she is one of our best setters. We’ll be figuring that out over the next week.”
MacIntyre said dealing with the pandemic this season has helped the team mentally adapt for any adversity it may face.
“That’s a hurdle in itself, as a teacher, not even as a coach,” he said. “But then the hurdles of injuries, we’ve had multiple injuries, now you’re talking about the mental and emotional stability of the (players).”
“I think the whole COVID thing made us come together as a team and as a family,” Lohrey said. “We’ve used it to focus on the family aspects of the team. We’re a lot closer this season, and we know each other really well.”
“Honestly, it’s just been another hurdle,” Hill said. “With everything that’s been going on, our minds are going — I’d say in recent years it’s been like a stone, just going in one direction — but now that we’re on this curvy track where everything is changing, we’re just accelerating at this point.”
The Raiders will open Sectional 41 at Eastern Hancock on Oct. 13 against the host Royals.
