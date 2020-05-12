ANDERSON — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced its 2020 Christopher M. Ragsdale Sportsmanship teams for the canceled spring season, which included an honor for a former area high school athlete.
Anderson University freshman Noelle Loller from Lapel was named from the outdoor track and field team, one of eight Ravens honored by HCAC.
This year’s team marks the 10th anniversary of the award, named in honor of the former HCAC Commissioner. The award was developed as part of a conference-wide sportsmanship initiative in 2009. Honorees, who demonstrate the ideals of positive sportsmanship on and off the field, are selected by their coaches and teammates. Selected athletes are expected to have demonstrated the values of respect and integrity while participating in intercollegiate athletics.
Each conference school nominates one athlete from each spring sport.
Ravens named in addition to Loller include seniors Chuck Kidd (baseball), Micah Senft (men’s golf), Hadley Decker (softball) and Bradley Rothaar (men’s tennis) and sophomores Eric Fisher (men’s lacrosse), Kaitlyn Lawson (women’s lacrosse) and Jair Adams (men’s outdoor track and field).
In the final track event of the season, the Fred Wilt Invitational at AU on Feb. 29, Loller placed second in the one-mile run and recorded a personal record time of 2:39.62 in placing fourth in the 800 meters.
Kidd played in three games before the baseball season was canceled, knocking in two runs in seven at-bats, and is a lifetime .292 hitter for the Ravens with 63 RBI.
The only senior for the AU men’s golf team, Senft is an exercise science major from Middletown, Ohio, who placed 36th at the HCAC championship as a junior.
In the softball team's only game, played in Florida, Decker hurled a four-hit shutout and earned the win. Also an exercise science major from New Haven, Decker won 16 games and posted a 3.95 ERA during her Ravens career.
Rothaar is a mechanical engineering major from Greenwood who earned HCAC honorable mention following his freshman and junior seasons with 13 career doubles victories.
Hailing from Southport High School in Indianapolis, Fisher started 11 of 12 games in goal for the Ravens the last two years and has a career save percentage of 44%.
Lawson is a midfielder and defender from Castle High School in Newburgh. She has started all 11 games since joining AU and has 16 career goals with two assists.
Adams recorded personal records at the January Coach Rob NCAC/OAC/HCAC Challenge in Springfield, Ohio. The Heritage Christian graduate from Indianapolis recorded a long jump distance of 6.14 meters, a 60-meter dash time of 7.32 seconds and ran the 200 meters in 23.75 seconds.
