ANDERSON -- Anderson University women's track and field standout Noelle Loller has been tabbed the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Loller raced to a personal-record time of 5 minutes, 12.44 seconds in the 1,500-meter run during Saturday's Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open. Her time ranks second in the HCAC.
The former Lapel star turned around in the 5,000 and captured 21st (18:43.79) of 51 runners in a field that was studded with NCAA Division II competition. In addition to setting a second PR, she currently leads the conference in the 5,000.
"The 1,500 was a solid race," Loller said. "I wouldn't say I felt the best in it. I had a long recovery for the 5K, and the 5K just felt so smooth and natural. I really feel like all of the pieces are connecting, and we are putting it together now."
The Ravens are scheduled to compete in the Manchester Invitational on April 10 at 10 a.m. in Crawfordsville. Anderson has three meets to prepare for the HCAC Outdoor Championships, which are less than five weeks away. Loller's focus is building up to the 10K.
"I'm hoping to get stronger and stay really consistent," Loller said. "We're looking for the 10K, so I just need to keep building endurance and keep putting all of these workouts and meets together. Hopefully, I can come back even stronger for conference."
The two-day HCAC Outdoor Championships are set to begin April 30 in Terre Haute.
"At conference, I'm hoping to get in the top three for the 10K," Loller said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how all of the other girls will do, too, because I think we're all looking strong. It's exciting."
