PENDLETON — Over a career that spanned five decades, John Broughton became as synonymous with a program as any individual anywhere in the state. The long time Pendleton Heights football coach and athletic director died Monday evening, current PH AD Chad Smith confirmed Tuesday.
Broughton was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2019 after a 42-year career with Pendleton Heights. In his 40 years as head coach, he won 226 games, 10 conference championships, two sectional titles in 2010 and 2011, led undefeated regular season teams in 1989 and 1998 and was an Indiana Football All-Star head coach in 1990. He was the conference coach of the year 10 times.
“The Arabians family is completely devastated to hear the news of Coach Broughton’s death,” Smith said in a release. “I will never be able to explain the impact that he had on my life and the countless other student-athletes that he coached and served as a mentor. His heart was huge, and he always had a soft spot for a kid that was struggling and needed help. He was proud to be an Arabian every day and was proud to have served his country in the US Navy. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Connie, and the rest of his family that he loved so much.”
Broughton was a teacher, like his beloved Connie, before he assumed the role of athletic director in 1986 and held that title until his retirement in 2015. Connie retired from teaching for South Madison Community Schools in 2014.
For his many years of work with students and athletes, Broughton was immortalized in 2016 when the school named the football field in his honor.
Broughton was still involved at the school, frequently manning the public address microphone at track-and-field events and continuing to mow the field that bears his name until the grass was replaced with turf. He was also helpful to the man who succeeded him as football coach, Jed Richman.
“I’m just a blip on his career and on his life,” Richman said. “I feel so fortunate to have gotten to know him and consider him a friend. He was one of a kind, too. It’s tough to compare and contrast, but he’s got a long-living legacy here.
“From a football standpoint, I hope he’s proud of how the program reflects on him. Pendleton Heights football is John Broughton.”
