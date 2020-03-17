ANDERSON -- The 2019-20 girls basketball season produced numerous memorable occasions. Daleville, Frankton and Shenandoah advanced in the postseason, Anderson won its third straight Madison County championship, and Anderson's Tyra Ford, Shenandoah's Erikka Hill and Kathryn Perry and Anderson Prep's Savannah Prewett reached the 1,000-point milestone.
There were also plenty of games worth revisiting and here are the top five along with 10 other games that garner honorable mention.
1. Feb. 22, Logansport Semistate: Frankton 62, South Central 61 (OT)
This game will forever live in the memories of Eagles fans as the Frankton girls punched their first ticket to the state championship game.
Riding the hot hand of Ava Gardner, Frankton led by six at halftime and built that advantage to 11 in the third quarter.
But, the Satellites staged a comeback that eventually tied the game and gave them a chance to win it. Chloee Thomas denied them that opportunity as she blocked the potential game winner, forcing overtime.
That's where Gardner took over.
She scored all seven of Frankton's points in the extra period, including the game-winning steal and go-ahead free throws in the final seconds, on her way to a career-high 29 points, and the Eagles clinched their first semistate championship.
2. Feb. 8, Northeastern Sectional Championship: Shenandoah 55, Northeastern 48 (OT)
Shenandoah appeared to be well on its way to a first sectional championship since 2015 as it stormed out to a commanding 24-7 halftime lead.
But, playing on their home court, the Knights chipped away and eventually outscored the Raiders 23-10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
With Erikka Hill posting one of the more absurd stat lines of the season, Shenandoah would not be denied. Hill finished the night with 29 points and 16 rebounds, and the Raiders defense shut down the Knights in overtime. Shenandoah advanced to the regional championship game at Southmont the following week.
3. Jan. 9, Madison County Semifinals at Lapel: Lapel 53, Pendleton Heights 52
The Lapel-Pendleton Heights rivalry produced two outstanding games this season, but this matchup during the Madison County tournament earns extra consideration.
Led by the hot shooting of Lily Daniels -- who scored 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range -- the Bulldogs roared out to a 30-16 halftime advantage.
But the Arabians stormed back, with Aubree Dwiggins and her 21 points leading the way, to pull within one possession. With an opportunity to win the game, the Lapel defense did not allow PH to get a final shot.
Twelve days later, PH got a measure of revenge with a two-point win on its home court.
4. Feb. 4, Richmond Sectional First Round: Anderson 38, Richmond 35
After a two-point overtime win on the same floor earlier in the season, the Indians knew they were in for another tough game as they played Sectional 9 host Richmond in the postseason opener.
And they were right, as the Red Devils held a one-point lead heading into the final eight minutes. It was appropriate that, in such a low-scoring affair, defense turned the tide.
Karlee Goodwin made two key steals late and Ford scored 21 points --including 11 of 12 at the free throw line -- as the Tribe took the lead in the fourth quarter and held on. They won again in the semifinals before falling to New Palestine in the championship game.
5. Nov. 30, at New Castle Fieldhouse: Shenandoah 60, Frankton 49
This Thanksgiving week matchup between the two teams who would advance furthest in the IHSAA tournament was memorable not so much for the final score but for the setting and the remarkable individual performance that made the difference.
Played at the historic New Castle Fieldhouse, the teams battled to a 23-23 halftime draw. Led by Perry, who had been suffering from the flu in previous days, the Raiders took control in the third quarter on their way to their sixth win during a season-opening 15-game winning streak.
Despite being weakened by illness, Perry scored 31 points, including 14 of 16 free throws, and was 3-of-8 from 3-point range.
HONORABLE MENTION:
(In chronological order)
Nov. 9: Anderson Prep 53, Daleville 47: Tommya Davis 26 points
Nov. 12: Alexandria 66, Delta 63 (OT): Reiley Heiser 21 points, 14 rebounds
Nov. 15: Anderson 61, Richmond 59 (OT): Tyra Ford 34 points, seven assists, eight steals
Dec. 3: Anderson 61, Marion 56 (OT): Ford 21 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals
Jan. 3: Elwood 52, Daleville 50: Jaleigh Crawford 16 points, 15 rebounds; Heather Pautler 26 points, 13 rebounds
Jan. 11: Anderson Prep 67, Liberty Christian 62 (Madison County): Savannah Prewett 26 points, eight rebounds
Jan. 14: Anderson Prep 72, Liberty Christian 68: Prewett 26 points; Elena Tufts 28 points, 19 rebounds
Jan. 21: Pendleton Heights 52, Lapel 50: Aubree Dwiggins 18 points
Jan. 30: Madison-Grant 51, Alexandria 43: Daya Greene 14 points, seven rebounds
Feb. 15: Shenandoah 61, South Putnam 47: Hill 23 points, 17 rebounds
