LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Traveling to Kentucky for the second game of a two-game road trip, Indy Eleven played at Louisville City FC for the second and final meeting between the teams this season. A 28th-minute goal by Elijah Wynder proved to be the difference as Louisville City FC earned all three points at with a 2-0 victory at home.
In the 28th minute, a pass from Oscar Jimenez found an open Wynder who dribbled it just under the glove of Yannik Oettl, giving Louisville a 1-0 lead.
Indy had the chance to equalize in the 37th minute, when a shot by Sebastian Velasquez just inside the box steered left of the net in what was Indy’s first shot of the half.
Despite Indy dominating the possession battle (71%-29%), Louisville outshot the Boys in Blue 7-1 in the first half.
In the 65th minute, a Jimenez corner kick found Cameron Lancaster in the box, who delivered a header that found the back of the net, giving Louisville a 2-0 lead.
Oettl made an impressive save on a Sean Totsch header in the 71st minute to keep the deficit to two.
For the match, Indy controlled the possession battle (68%-32%) but was outshot by Louisville City 14-7 and 5-0 in shots on goal.
Next up, the Boys in Blue head home to host Memphis 901 FC for a 7 p.m. kickoff Aug. 5.