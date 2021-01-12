INDIANAPOLIS – The first big domino of the offseason fell Tuesday for the Indianapolis Colts.
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo, an anchor of the offensive line for a decade, announced his retirement from the NFL. The 22nd overall pick out of Boston College in 2011, Castonzo was the final first-round pick for Hall of Famer Bill Polian.
He battled through a knee injury for the final month of the regular season and added a unique ankle injury during practice Dec. 24. That forced him out of the final two regular season games and Saturday’s AFC Wild Card loss against the Buffalo Bills.
The Colts went 1-2 during his absence, bringing their record 4-14 without him in the lineup over his 10-year career.
Castonzo considered retirement last offseason before signing a two-year contract extension. Jared Veldheer replaced him for the season finale and the playoff game. Veldheer was signed off the practice squad by the Green Bay Packers on Monday and will become the first player in NFL history to play for two teams in the same postseason this weekend.
Three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson is a potential long-term replacement for Castonzo, who said farewell to Indianapolis in a statement.
“As a kid, it was my dream to play in the NFL,” Castonzo said. “I played my first full season of tackle football in second grade. Now I have played my last. As I sit here now, after a 10-year NFL career, I am extremely proud of all the hard work and sacrifice that allowed me to evolve that dream into a goal, and ultimately into a reality unlike anything I could have even imagined.
“More than anything, I want to thank everyone who supported me along the way, especially those who believed in me during times when I did not believe in myself. So thank you to the GMs who believed in me. Thank you to all the coaches who have taught me so much in my 25 total years of football. Thank you to the fans who are so dedicated to the game we all love. Thank you to my teammates who have become friends and those who I now call brothers. Thank you to all the strength coaches, trainers and medical staff who gave me the blueprint to build (and sometimes rebuild) myself into the best player I could be. Thanks to all the support staff who helped make my daily work experience a joyous one. And thank you to my family who is every one of these things and so much more.
“I was fortunate to have been drafted by the Colts 10 years ago. I was even more fortunate to spend my entire career here in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts is a special organization with special ownership who fill the organization with special people at every level. I truly believe this is the best organization in all of sports. I am lucky to have been able to call myself a Colt for the past 10 years and will consider myself a Colt for the rest of my life.
“I have given much to the game of football, but it has given me so much more. I close the book on the football chapter of my life gifted with memories and moments I wouldn’t trade for anything. So thank you, last but far from least, to football.”
