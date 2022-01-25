ANDERSON – Lucas Oil has been named the new title sponsor for the 74th running of the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway.
For the past 34 years, PayLess Super Markets and Kroger have been the title sponsor of the race -- which is the richest in pavement sprint car racing -- at Anderson Speedway on an annual basis.
Speedway officials announced Tuesday the agreement with Lucas Oil, which is presented by the UAW.
Lucas Oil Products, the world leader and distributor of automotive additives and lubricants, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Anderson Speedway.
“The Little 500 is such an integral part of the history of racing in America, and Lucas Oil is excited to be a part of it as it continues its tradition into its 74th year and beyond,” said Lucas Oil director of motorsports partnerships Brandon Bernstein. “From the start of the race to the grueling nature of 500 laps, everything with the Little 500 is exciting. We also hope to reach news fans to show them the importance of Lucas Oil Products within their everyday lives.”
The Little 500 has been a mainstay on the racing calendar since 1948. Contested the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, 33 sprint cars start the race in 11 rows of three for the 500-lap contest around the high-banked, quarter-mile oval. In addition, every team is required to make two pit stops within the infield figure-8 course of the speedway.
“We are thrilled to have Lucas Oil as the entitlement sponsor for the Little 500,” said Anderson Speedway president Rick Dawson. “They have consistently shown a strong commitment to motorsports, especially short track racing. It seems only natural for them to be associated with this historic event. Our entire staff works all year to make the Little 500 a great experience for the fans and drivers. With the support of Lucas Oil, we believe we can make the Little 500 even better.”
MAVTV Plus will live stream the Little 500 on May 28. In addition, MAVTV Plus will stream practice (May 25), CB Fabricating Pole Day (May 26) and The Tin Plate Fine Food & Spirits Bump Day (May 27). On May 29, the day after the Little 500, MAVTV Motorsports Network will show a special three-hour race broadcast from 9 a.m. to noon.
Track officials have also announced a record purse of $136,700 for the Little 500 on May 28.
Officials announced the purse has been increased by $10,000 from a year ago, with those funds being divided among the finishers in Positions 3 through 33.
The race pays $25,000 to win and $10,000 for second place. It will pay a minimum of $2,500 to start.
