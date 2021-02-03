Anthony Castonzo sounded almost wistful last month, imagining life during his impending retirement.
As the former Indianapolis Colts left tackle’s final group interview wound down, the topic inevitably turned to Andrew Luck and whether Castonzo had consulted his close friend before making his announcement.
“He and I are still very good friends,” Castonzo said, adding the two men speak regularly. “I talked to him just saying, ‘What’s it like?’ I didn’t really need to do it because I’ve seen it. I mean, I still hang out with him and see him a bunch. But, yeah, I definitely leaned on him because he’s been through the process.”
As social media lit up Tuesday night and into Wednesday with rumors of Luck’s imminent return to the NFL, it was worth remembering Castonzo’s decision. He had one year remaining on his contract, and there’s no doubt he would have been welcomed back to anchor Indianapolis’ offensive line.
He's also one of – if not the – closest friends Luck has on the Colts. If the 31-year-old quarterback was contemplating a comeback, Castonzo almost certainly would know. Therefore, the fact the left tackle opted to step away from a playoff contender after 10 professional seasons speaks volumes.
But it won’t stop the whispers. Nothing will.
Dan Marino retired at age 38 in 1999 with 61,361 career passing yards and 420 touchdowns. There were persistent rumors of a return with his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers for nearly five years, finally drying up for good when Ben Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004.
Some of those rumors included a partnership with Barry Sanders, the former Detroit Lions running back who stunningly retired in 1998 at 30. For the next few years, almost any contender in need of a rusher – and several who weren’t – was linked to a returning Sanders.
More recently, a 30-year-old Calvin Johnson retired from the Lions after catching 88 passes for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015. Rumors of a comeback, of course, lingered for a couple of years.
While none of those men ever chose to return to the NFL, it’s not unprecedented.
Randall Cunningham famously spent a year in the granite business after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles in 1995. He returned with the Minnesota Vikings at 34 in 1997 and played five more seasons split across three franchises. The run included an incredible 1998 campaign when he completed 60.9% of his passes for 3,704 yards with 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and led Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game.
Luck will be 32 in September, theoretically still in his prime, and the Colts are in quarterback purgatory.
Philip Rivers retired Jan. 20, and rookie Jacob Eason and former Prairie View A&M star Jalen Morton are the only quarterbacks under contract for 2021. Indianapolis is projected to have about $60 million in salary cap space, but it’s a weak free agent market. And the team’s effort to trade for former Lions star Matthew Stafford fell short.
The fact the roster appears ready to compete for a championship with a top-notch quarterback completes the perfect environment for Luck rumors to flourish. And it’s not as if the team hasn’t considered the possibility.
“It’s easy for us,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said last week. “He knows how much we’d love to have him be our quarterback. There is no question about that. But, at the same time, we know for it to work out, he has to be the one that says, ‘I’m ready. I want to really create a little history in unprecedented aspects.’”
Irsay then launched into a daydream about receiving a fax (google it, for those of you under 20) like the one Michael Jordan famously sent to the Chicago Bulls in 1996. It consisted of just two words: “I’m back.”
It’s a fun dream to entertain and one that would set the internet ablaze. Indianapolis fans are overjoyed at the mere possibility, latching on to every national media mention or social media meme.
All of which is easy to understand. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg said just last week the Colts are “exactly one Andrew Luck away from being the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.”
It’s a popular opinion and a tantalizing concept.
It’s also, in the owner’s own words, unlikely to become reality.
“I think he is happy,” Irsay said. “He is raising his daughter. He has a wonderful family. He’s a great Colt, and he knows that he can come back any time he wants. But, at the same time, we respect that he has made that decision and we don’t want to be annoying by always saying – there is no point to it.
“He knows that we would love to have him back, but only he could decide that, and right now he is retired.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.