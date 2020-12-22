FAIRMOUNT — The idea of taking the ball out of the hands of your most dangerous playmaker seems like a backward concept, but it is working quite well for first-year coach Kevin Cherry and the Madison-Grant boys basketball team.
One could say it has worked perfectly.
Grant Brown scored eight of his 11 points in the second half and led a charged defensive effort as M-G improved to 6-0 with a 52-48 win over Class 3A Yorktown on Tuesday.
This is the first time M-G has won its first six games since the 1993-94 campaign. To do so under the 2020-21 circumstances — which include a new coach, a summer unlike any other and time in quarantine prior to the season starting — says something about his players, according to Cherry.
“It’s a senior-laden group for the most part, and that was a big advantage,” he said. “We had an outstanding July, even though it was limited reps. They worked really hard. They’re buying into the new system, and we’re an unselfish group. They play for each other.”
“Ever since Coach Cherry came in, we’ve just started a whole new culture,” Brown said. “We’ve just bought into everything and come together as one unit.”
Brown may be the best example of that unselfishness.
Prior to this season, the senior point guard always had the ball in his hands, whether scoring or getting the ball to the shooters. This season, the emergence of sophomore Jase Howell as a point guard has freed Brown up to play without the ball, making him an even more dangerous weapon.
“Coming into the season, that was one of the things that hit me on film was, let’s get Grant off the basketball, maybe take some of the pressure off him to facilitate so much” Cherry said. “We can still play through Grant, but he doesn’t have to handle it all the time. That’s worked out really well. Jase is a very nice player and makes the right reads. He’s tough, competitive and he’s played with these guys growing up, so they trust him.”
Brown and Howell combined to close the third quarter on a 6-0 Argylls’ run. Howell scored on a drive then each made a pair of free throws to send M-G to the fourth quarter with a 43-31 lead.
One of the reasons the Argylls had that advantage was Yorktown’s young scoring duo of freshman Kieran Tewari and sophomore A.J. Dunn were held largely in check. Tewari did score nine points in the first half, but Dunn was blanked as Brown and Howell spent much of the half covering that pair.
“One of the things we talked about coming into this game was not letting those two guys go off,” Cherry said. “Our team defense was pretty good because we had to focus so much on (Tewari) and (Dunn) that we had to trust our backside help.”
But Tewari did get loose for a pair of 3-point baskets as the Tigers mounted a furious fourth-quarter rally. His second trey pulled the Tigers within 50-48 before Jackson Manwell was called for a dubious offensive foul, giving Yorktown (3-3) an opportunity.
But Howell corralled the Tigers miss, was fouled and calmly sank a pair at the line with 26.7 seconds left for the final margin.
Brown, who also led all players with 11 rebounds, said Howell has been a positive addition to the M-G starting lineup.
“It’s great having so many pieces, especially Jase who can really open up the floor,” Brown said. “We have so many options on this team. We can go to anyone at any time.”
Manwell led the Argylls with 19 points — with 16 coming in the first half — on six 3-point field goals. Justin Moore and Kaden Howell added six points and Jase Howell scored seven along with four assists.
The Argylls will play in the Grant 4 next Tuesday at Oak Hill.
The Yorktown junior varsity team pulled away late for a 62-48 win. Chad Harbert led the Argylls in scoring with 18 points.
