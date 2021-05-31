KOKOMO — Madison-Grant knew runs would be at a premium in an excellent pitching matchup Monday for the Class 2A Sectional 39 title.
The Argylls indeed did not get very many, but Nick Evans and his mates made sure Eastern didn't score any, and M-G is a sectional champion for the first time in nine years.
Evans authored a grueling gem to lead M-G to a 3-0 win at Highland Park and enable the Argylls (21-7) to complete a trifecta of Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament, Central Indiana Conference and sectional crowns.
The senior right-hander needed 115 pitches – five away from the maximum – to get 21 outs, and he allowed just four hits. Evans struck out nine and walked one, and another Comet reached on an error.
"Of course I'm wearing down a little bit, but every time I see my teammates make a play behind me, everything just energizes me more," Evans said. "They wanted it just as bad as I did, but we went out and got it today."
With that, the Argylls earned a regional date with No. 2 Wapahani on Saturday at Lafayette Central Catholic. Wapahani beat Monroe Central 4-2 in the Sectional 40 final Monday at Lapel.
The outcome of the first batter M-G coach Scott Haley sent to the plate, freshman Teagan Yeagy, turned out to be most pivotal. Yeagy singled and with two out scored from second on Mason Richards' double to deep left field.
"That first run was extremely important to get Nick calmed down a little bit going into the second inning," Haley said. "Mason had been struggling a little bit, and he took some extra (batting practice) Saturday night after we got home (from the game against Tipton), and it paid off for him."
Meanwhile, Evans kept Eastern (19-11) from inflicting damage, and the Argylls' defense had his back.
Eastern left two runners aboard in innings 2 and 3, and in the fourth, Evans recovered from a 3-0 count and caught Elijah Buckley looking at Strike 3. The next batter. Cameron Arcari, hit one to the gap in right-center, and right fielder Brayden Shoemaker hustled and dove for the catch to end the inning.
After Evans struck out the side in the top of the sixth, and was up to 97 pitches. M-G was looking to make the lead safer in its half of the inning.
Evans led off with a bullet to shortstop Cayden Calloway, who couldn't make the play. Evans stole second, while the next two batters were being retired, and Maddox Beckley (who had singled in the second) was next up.
Beckley was given an intentional walk in order for Eastern to set up a force play at any base. But that backfired, as designated hitter Brayden Ross hit one over Calloway's head, and pinch-runner Seth Lugar scored from second.
Beckley came home on a wild pitch by Comet starter Levi Mavrick, who came in with an ERA under 2.00. Mavrick fanned seven Argylls.
Evans in the seventh got a pair of groundouts, then after Will Keisling singled, Zane Downing flew out to Justin Moore in center field, and the sectional trophy was M-G's.
"What a gutty performance," said Haley of Evans. "He was cutting it close, but we got the plays when we needed them."
The Argylls ended with six hits, two apiece from Yeagy and Ross.
This was M-G's sixth win in a row. Its last defeat was to Eastern, 11-3, on May 15.
"It's a testament to how hard these kids have worked to get to where they're gotten and did what they've accomplished," Haley said. "Nick and Cole (Hasty) and Mason and Chad (Harbert) have been with me since their junior-high days, and those late-night and early Saturday morning practices have paid off."
