FRANKTON -- Frankton continues its pursuit of a first varsity tennis win, but the Eagles made Madison-Grant work for its 5-0 victory Wednesday night.
At No. 1 singles, the Argylls’ Jace Gilman was pushed to three sets by Jacob Davenport.
It appeared that Gilman would skate through after a 6-0 triumph in the opening set. But Davenport rallied to claim the second set 6-4.
“It was all mental,” said Gilman about the second-set loss. “I felt ready to go in the beginning. Then (after the second set) I had to clear my head. I just have to trust my shot.”
That strategy worked as he won the deciding set 6-1.
“(Davenport) started coming to the net more so I had to adjust," Gilman said. "I had to remember that you’re not going to win every point."
That wasn’t the only place where the competition was tight. At No. 3 singles, Madison-Grant’s Bryce Metzger had things his own way in the first set, winning 6-2 against Eli Maines. But Maines was tougher in the second before falling 7-5.
“There were two places where a point here or there might have given us a point or maybe forced a third set,” said Frankton coach Mark Hartley. “The competition was closer than the scores look. But we know that. That’s tennis.”
At No. 2 singles, Eli Lutterman defeated Ayden Brobston 6-2, 6-2 in a match that wasn’t over quickly. There were many long points and rallies.
The match at No. 2 doubles featured the Argylls tandem of Lance Wilson and Mason Richards against the Eagles pairing of Garrett Saylor and Mason Robison. Both sets were equally tight and both ended up 6-4.
The most one-sided matchup was at No. 1 doubles as Nick Evans and Jackson Manwell turned away Ethan Walls and Braxton Walls 6-1, 6-0.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect (from Frankton),” said M-G coach Tony Pitt. “We didn’t see them in the county. We started a little slowly. It is our fourth match in five days and I think there was some fatigue, mental and physical. But once we started playing we did pretty well.”
“I know our guys need a ‘W’ pretty bad,” said Hartley. “But I tell them if wins are all you’re looking for, you might be disappointed a lot. You need to set some other goals. We played well in places today so I hope that is something we can build on.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Eagles. After losing 5-0 Wednesday to the Madison County Tournament runners-up, they play the champions on Thursday as they travel to Lapel.
The Argylls get a couple of deserved days of before hosting a tournament on Saturday. The Argylls are 8-6 on the season.
