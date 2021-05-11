FAIRMOUNT — In the final tune-up for all three track teams prior to next week’s sectionals, Anderson and Anderson Prep visited Madison-Grant in a triangular meet that was swept by the Argylls.
Madison-Grant had the highest girls score with 68 points to top Anderson with 42 and APA’s 34.
The Jets leapfrogged the Indians in the boys competition 52-41, but were still short of the 66 posted by the Argylls, who were aided by sweeping the three boys relay races. Anderson took the 4x100 and 4x400 girls relays while M-G prevailed in the 4x800.
The M-G girls were led by the duo that has been the Argylls’ bulwark all season. Emma Ewer won the 100 and 200 meters and tied her own school record in taking the pole vault at 8-foot-6 while Azmae Turner swept the high jump (5-0) and long jump (15-0).
“Today was going to be hard with that headwind. We knew there weren’t going to be any records today,” M-G coach T.J. Herniak said. “But (Ewer) still ran well. She’s working on building some conditioning back up after this time off from her shins hurting her a while ago.
“I think (Turner) is going to be right there at the top of our sectional. She kind of got out of a slump in the high jump today. She’s been getting knocked out at 4-10, but she jumped 5-foot today. That’s a big confidence boost for her.”
Mary Mayfield added M-G girls wins, taking both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
Other than the relays, the only Argylls wins in the boys competition came in the field events. Caleb Haney took the long jump with a leap of 18-4.5, Lucas Barton matched Ewer at 8-6 in the pole vault and Gabe Wedmore swept the discus (127-11) and shot put (45-0).
“He didn’t throw as good as he’s capable in the discus but did throw a (personal record) in the shot put, so we’re going in the right direction there, too,” Herniak said.
The Jets boys were led to their runner-up position by three-time winner Dixon Minton. The IU-East-bound senior took care of his specialty in the distance races, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, but also won a high jump blue ribbon with a leap of 5-4.
“He’s always been a distance runner, and this year he’s picked up the high jump for the first time,” APA coach Ryan Fathauer said. “He was — bluntly — he was horrible early on in the season. The last two or three meets he’s actually moved up. If he can move up another 2 inches, he might get out of sectional as well.”
Other APA sectional hopefuls Larry Rodriguez (110 hurdles) and Tyra Gillispie (400 and 800 meters) were winners Tuesday as well. Both compete in multiple events, but Fathauer expects both to focus on their specialties in the postseason.
“(Gillispie) is ranked around fifth in both the 400 and 800, so we’re trying to decide which one she wants to do,” Fathauer said. “She’s had a great year in both of them.”
John Hopkins (100 meters) and Alex Rosario (800 meters) added APA boys wins while Taylor Coleman-Cotton (100 hurdles) and Julia Smith (300 hurdles) added victories for the Jets girls.
The smaller than usual Anderson teams were led by Curtis Lewis (400), Bradlee Thomas (300 hurdles) and Chris McKeller (200) on the boys side while Kaliyah Armstrong (discus) and Malena Higgins (shot put) posted wins for the girls.
APA and Anderson will be at the same sectionals next week — the girls on Tuesday at Pendleton Heights and the boys Thursday at Mount Vernon. The M-G girls travel to Western on Tuesday while the boys go to Kokomo on Thursday.
