FAIRMOUNT — Offensive aggressiveness from Zoey Barnett and a lock-down defensive effort from Chelsea Bowland proved to be a dynamite combination Wednesday night as Madison-Grant picked up its first win of the season.
Barnett led all players with 20 points, and Bowland harassed Wes-Del’s top ball handler, helping disrupt the Wes-Del offense as the Argylls rolled to a 57-27 win over the Warriors.
Madison-Grant (1-1) has won its last five meetings with Wes-Del (1-2).
The success on this night started with that defensive effort. Wherever Wes-Del’s Andrea Stoughton was on the court, there was Bowland glued to her side. M-G coach Brandon Bradley was not so concerned about Stoughton scoring herself, but the Wes-Del offense worked best when she had control of the ball.
“It looked like they were very uncomfortable any time she didn’t have (the ball),” Bradley said. “If their offense broke down, she would circle around to the ball, recenter it and start it again. Our thought with that, if we could eliminate or minimize her touches, they would be less comfortable offensively.”
That proved to be true early. The Warriors committed seven first-quarter turnovers before coughing the ball up on their first eight possessions of the second quarter. For Bowland, who is usually not called upon to score much, shutting down her opponent is all the satisfaction she needs.
“That’s probably my biggest thing is not letting their leading scorer score,” Bowland said. “I feel like I did a decent job of that tonight. When they barely score anything, I know I did a good job.”
Stoughton connected on a first-quarter free throw that proved to be her only point, and the Bradley strategy worked to the tune of 32 Warriors turnovers.
While Bowland was leading the defensive charge, Barnett spent a good deal of the night filling the basket, both from the field and the free-throw line. She scored the first five points of the game on her way to 10 by halftime as the Argylls outscored the Warriors 11-6 in each quarter for a 22-12 halftime lead.
She finished the night 8-for-10 at the free-throw line and led the Argylls with six rebounds — two on the offensive end.
“She was opportunistic and much more aggressive than she’s been,” Bradley said. “My first two years here, I couldn’t get seven words out of her, but she’s come back this year much bubblier and more aggressive in practice. She had a couple moments Saturday (loss to Delta), but tonight, she was aggressive the entire time.”
Azmae Turner scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter, and Daya Greene scored eight to aid the Argylls' offensive effort. Bowland — not known for her scoring prowess -- got in on the act with seven points, including a rare 15-foot jumper early in the fourth quarter.
Even around her mask, a smile could be seen as she talked about that moment after the game.
“It felt pretty good,” Bowland said. “I don’t usually do that, and in the past years I really haven’t shot anything. I feel like this year, I’m better at it and I’m more comfortable doing it.”
Jaci Knott was the top Wes-Del scorer with seven points.
The Argylls are scheduled to host Cowan on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. start.
