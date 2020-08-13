FAIRMOUNT — While the fall of 2019 brought about many successes, there were also several near misses that could provide motivation for Madison-Grant to have a big fall of 2020.
Both the Argyll tennis and volleyball teams return enough key personnel they should be considered very much in the mix for Madison County and Grant 4 championships. The football team put together an exciting postseason run and returns most of its skill players while the cross country teams look to build off last season’s success with both returning athletes and a crop of new talent.
Here is a glance at the fall season for the Madison-Grant Argylls:
BOYS TENNIS
Head Coach: Tony Pitt (14th year); 2019 results: 12-10; Key losses: None Newcomers to watch: Clayton Hull, Christopher Fox, Tyler Evans; Potential breakout: Nick Evans, Jace Gilman; Expected to return: Evans, Gilman, Jackson Manwell, Eli Lutterman, Lance Wilson, Corbin Fox.
Outlook: “We are going to be a senior-led squad this season, with having six seniors back with varsity experience,” Pitt said. “We will have some big goals. One of them is (Madison) county tournament. Both Alexandria and Lapel should have strong teams again to contend for the crown. Another goal is to compete for a (Central Indiana) conference title. Mississinewa has a nice team back again and has won the conference four years in a row.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach: T.J. Herniak (third year); 2019 results: Girls team advanced to regional; Key losses: Hannah Ogden; Newcomers to watch: Gavin Kelich, Tegan Yeagy, Caleb Ewer, Dylan Hofherr, Emma Ewer; Potential breakout: Chad Harbert, Lacey Mayfield; Expected to return: Harbert, Cole Hasty, Kaden Howell, Zoey Barnett, Lacey Mayfield, Mary Mayfield.
Outlook: “M-G cross country is excited about the prospect of having an excellent season this year in 2020,” Herniak wrote in an email. “Numbers for both teams are up and, with that, opportunities to improve are all around. Both teams return nearly all the members of last year’s teams and look forward to building on the success that was had last season.”
FOOTBALL
Head Coach: Brady Turner; 2019 results: 4-8; Key losses: Randall Fultz, Gage Davis, Connor Murphy, Jimmy Rigney, Damon Hasty; Expected to return: Jackson Thompson, Clayton Powell, Tanner Brooks, Gabe Wedmore, Trey Vetor; Potential Breakout: Seth Lugar.
Outlook: After dropping their first seven games of 2019, the Argylls got hot at the right time. During a four-game win streak, including CIC wins over Elwood and Frankton and two sectional games, the M-G offense averaged over 50 points before falling to South Adams in the sectional championship game. The graduation of Fultz will hurt as a still-tough CIC schedule looms in 2020, but the Argylls could build off 2019’s late-season momentum for a sharply improved season.
GIRLS GOLF
Head coach: Mike Small; 2019 results: 11-4, Grant 4 Champions, Kasey Cleaver advanced to regional; Key losses: Cleaver; Expected to return: Abby Hostetler, Allie Vetor, Allie Hostetler, Nancy Chapel.
Outlook: While their top player has graduated, the Argylls return four players from last year’s Grant 4 championship and CIC runner-up team. As a team, M-G came up five strokes short of advancing to regional last season and, with improvement by the returning players, that could be a realistic goal in 2020.
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Kayla Jump (second year); 2019 results: 19-13; Key losses: Alia Whitton; Newcomers to watch: Alexis Baney; Potential breakout: Azmae Turner; Expected to return: Daya Greene, Turner, Grace Holmberg, Tori Hiatt, Sydnee Wilson, Katie Garringer, Gabrielle Rudy, Maloree Stanley, Sydney Lee, Emmie Alcala, Ashlyn Moore, Emma Brummet
Outlook: “My outlook is the same for my team as years past,” Jump said. “They will make the decision to have a great year or an OK year. They hold the power to accomplish goals they have set. They set their goals, our coaching staff sets the stage for those goals, and they execute them.”
