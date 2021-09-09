FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant showed why it is the third-ranked Class 2A volleyball team in the state Thursday evening, sweeping both Liberty Christian and Frankton to capture a top seed in Saturday’s Madison County tournament finals in Elwood.
The Argylls were the only home team to win its pool Thursday as Lapel won two matches at Elwood and three-time defending champion Pendleton Heights did the same at Alexandria.
Both M-G and Frankton shook off early error-prone play to dispatch Liberty Christian in the first two matches of the night, the Argylls prevailing 25-9, 25-9 and the Eagles rolling to a 25-12, 25-8 win.
In the marquee match of the evening between the two Central Indiana Conference rivals, an emphatic defensive play at the net set the tone for M-G (12-1), and spectacular back row digging and passing carried the day.
Nursing an early 3-1 lead, Argylls junior middle hitter Alexis Baney stuffed a big kill attempt from Frankton’s Holli Klettheimer for a block. That allowed Madison-Grant to race out to a 6-1 start, and the Eagles got no closer the remainder of the set. The balance of the set was controlled by the back row for the Argylls as Maegan and Sydney Wilson, Grace Holmberg and junior libero Daya Greene consistently kept the big swings of Klettheimer, Adayna Key and Makena Alexander from reaching the floor.
“A lot of times you have hard hitters. We just try to keep the ball up at this level,” M-G coach Kayla Jump said. “We passed quite a few balls off the net, but they were hard balls. We talked about getting it up closer to the net, but really they dug up a lot of balls that were hit off of hands. The best thing about them is that they don’t give up on a ball.”
Greene led the Argylls with nine digs, and Holmberg added six to go along with five kills.
Madison-Grant repeated its strong start in the second set, powering out to a 13-3 lead. Klettheimer returned the favor with a block of Baney, but the Argylls kept it alive, and setter Gabby Rudy issued a tip kill during the run to keep momentum.
Baney finished the match with seven kills and two blocks, and Azmae Turner added three kills — all coming during a five-point run late in the set. Rudy finished with 14 assists and an ace, but Baney was the difference maker for Jump.
“She’s tall and she’s long, so she makes it difficult to attack around,” Jump said. “She’s here to win. Sometimes I think your teammates don’t understand all of that, and at the beginning of the year, I don’t think they realized what level Lexi was going to be with her intensity.”
Klettheimer led the Eagles with six kills and led all players at the pool with 13 for the night. Key added five kills in the M-G match, and Emma Sperry — while learning the setter position — added four kills and 11 assists in the final match.
Madison-Grant and Frankton (9-4) will next play in the quarterfinal round of the tournament Saturday at Elwood, with the Argylls playing Anderson Prep at 10:15 a.m. and the Eagles set to face the Bulldogs at 11:15. The latter is a rematch of the season opener when Lapel swept Frankton.
“I am very excited,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “This wasn’t our best night, but we’ve been playing some very good volleyball.”
Liberty Christian (5-5) will meet Anderson in the first-round match at 9:15, with the winner advancing to play the Arabians.
Mady Rees led the Lions with five kills on the night, and Kaitlyn Smith added three kills.
