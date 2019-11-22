FAIRMOUNT — The Madison-Grant girls basketball team was unable to find its groove against Oak Hill on Friday and dropped a Central Indiana Conference matchup 50-22 at home.
Oak Hill wasted no time applying the pressure and held Madison-Grant to only two points in the first quarter. This deficit set the tone until the Argylls found some energy going into halftime. Oak Hill’s commanding lead was cut to just nine after 16 minutes of play.
“It got a little sloppy at the beginning,” M-G head coach Brandon Bradley said. “We played hard, but they play at an elite level. That is something we have to learn to get up to. We missed assignments because we are still not a great communicating team.”
The Golden Eagles went off in the third quarter and did not allow the Argylls to score for more than eight minutes, which bled into the fourth quarter.
Madison-Grant’s energy revived again late in the fourth, but it was too little, too late as Oak Hill was well ahead of the home team.
“I felt like the third quarter was when they found the half,” Bradley said. “That was one of the best quarters they have played all year. We played hard, but if we want to play at that level, we have to play with that kind of effort with more urgency.”
One of the biggest issues for the Argylls was turnovers. The team committed 23 throughout the game. This is compared to the 13 from the Eagles.
“We have to make better decisions with the ball,” Bradley said. “It is much better than it was a year ago, but we are still far off.”
With sophomore Azmae Turner out with a concussion, a new guard had to step up and fill those shoes. Freshman Daya Greene was the one who played most of the game and made it her duty to run the offense.
“She didn’t panic at all, and she played really hard,” Bradley said. “She was aggressive with the basketball. She still has some stuff to learn as a freshman, but she is giving us good minutes just about every game.”
Greene ended up being the Argylls’ leading scorer with six points and made their only two free throws.
Another underclassman who stepped up was freshman Lillie Solms, who tallied four points.
Along with Greene, senior Blayklee Stitt was the other pacesetter for Madison-Grant. Although only finishing with four points, it was Stitt who came out swinging and tried to set the tone early.
“I think I did alright, but you can always do better,” Stitt said. “We talked a little bit better at times, but we didn’t play as great as I know that we can.”
The Argylls move to 2-3 and will host Wabash next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.