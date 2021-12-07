FAIRMOUNT — In an announcement Tuesday morning, Kyle Runyan, Madison-Grant’s all-time leading scorer, was named to the 2022 Silver Anniversary team by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
“It’s definitely a tremendous honor, but it doesn’t seem like it’s been 25 years ago,” Runyan said. “It goes to more than just me as an individual. We had great teams and great coaches, and a lot of that had to do with my individual success.”
Runyan was a 1997 Indiana All-Star, Bloomington Herald-Times first team all-state, AP second team all-state, IBCA second team all-state and Indianapolis News third team all-state selection after averaging 25.2 points as a senior. He set school records of 1,579 career points, 43.4% career 3-point shooting, 604 points in a season and 45 points in one game. Runyan averaged 21.7 points as a junior for the Argylls’ 21-4 sectional championship team and was a two-time Grant County Player of the Year and three-time All-Central Indiana Conference honoree.
“Definitely my junior year, that team in particular going 21-4, winning the Grant 4, a sectional championship and playing in a regional championship, those are some of my fondest memories,” he said. “Celebrating those things with my teammates and my coaches — and I played pretty well in those sectional and regional games. Those are very fond memories.”
The Silver Anniversary team is comprised of the 12 members of the 1997 Indiana All-Star team as well as six players from various all-state teams. The group will be honored March 23 at Primo’s Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.
As an Indiana All-Star, Runyan entered practice as the low man on the team’s pecking order but was a starter by the time practices were completed and the games against the Junior All-Stars and Kentucky All-Stars began.
His wife is also a Silver Anniversary honoree. Adrienne (Seitz) Runyan was named to the 2020 Women’s team after an outstanding career at Pike Central and Southern Indiana. The two met through Seitz’s brother, who was Runyan’s roommate at Evansville.
“She was a heck of a ballplayer herself,” Runyan said. “She’s in the Hall of Fame at USI, played for a national championship and holds countless records there.”
After high school, Runyan went on to play at Evansville, where he scored 895 points in his 114-game career, which included a Missouri Valley Conference championship and a berth in the 1999 NCAA tournament.
“It was a great four years,” he said. “Toward the end of my junior year and senior year, we weren’t as successful as we’d liked to have been. But the experiences of playing in the Missouri Valley Conference, winning the regular season championship my sophomore year, playing against Creighton in the tournament championship before making the (NCAA) tournament as an at-large team and playing in the Superdome against Kansas and seeing Jim Nantz and Billy Packer there — people I watched growing up — it was a great experience.”
Runyan went on to coach for 11 seasons at Pike Central and Gibson Southern, where he is now a business teacher.
“I can’t thank my family (enough) — my mom and dad, my brothers and sisters and how supportive they were,” he said. “My parents did a lot for me individually with getting me to AAU stuff and the travel basketball stuff. I really can’t thank them enough for what they did for me then and continue to do for me and my family.”
The Runyans have two children, a son aged 12 and a daughter aged 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.