FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant girls basketball will see a majority of its roster from last season return, and a new coach will guide the Argylls.
Drew Mosson has found his first head-coaching gig at M-G. The Manchester University alum assisted his father Gordon Mosson at Argos, and their teams won two sectionals in seven years.
“I grew up in a house that’s been around basketball, and I’m excited to get my first head coaching job underway,” Mosson said. “Basketball has had such an impact on me, and I hope it does for these girls.”
Only three seniors return from last year’s 8-15 squad, and those who are back combined to average 28 of the team’s 38 points per game. The Argylls will also aim for their first winning season in five years.
Senior Azmae Turner averaged 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals last year. The 5-foot-11 Turner is getting back to full strength after an injury kept her out of the last portion of the volleyball season, in which M-G won its sectional.
“(It was) hard to be practicing without her, and with our leading returning scorer (out), it’s hard to get things falling a little bit,” Mosson said.
Mosson said he is looking for 5-4 junior guard Daya Green (7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3 assists) to assume more of a scoring role.
The same is hoped for from two other 5-4 guards, senior Chelsea Bowland (2.1 points) and sophomore Maddy Moore (3 points). Mosson said Bowland is a very good defender, and Moore can take a big leap from last yeasr.
Providing more size are 5-11 senior Gracie Fox, who sat out last season, as well as 5-10 junior Katie Duncan and 5-10 sophomore Katie Stowers. Mosson said he will place emphasis on getting the ball to the post players.
Sophomores Brooklyn Fields (5-1) and Dannika Horn (5-6) will also figure in the lineup.
“I think there’s a lot of girls that will take steps forward that were JV players last year, along with our returning varsity players,” Mosson said.
The Argylls, Mosson said, got a late start because he was hired in September, and it’s taken time for them to pick up on the new terminology.
“They’ve listened, and they’ve done what we’ve asked them to do as a coaching staff,” he said. “They come in every day and bust their butts, and that’s nice to see. It’s nice to be acclimated to Madison-Grant and the community.”
Mosson said the season will be a work in progress, particularly with a younger group. While the team will shoot for success, it will be working on fundamentals with an eye for bigger things down the road.
