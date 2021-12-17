FAIRMOUNT — It was one of those nights that nothing much goes right.
Yet, despite a horrible shooting night and being dominated on the glass, Madison-Grant’s Argylls still managed to put themselves in a position to win Friday night.
They just could not get that one more break to go their way.
Mississinewa scored the game’s first nine points while the Argylls opened the night by missing their first 10 3-point shot attempts as the Indians knocked off M-G 53-46, the first Central Indiana Conference loss for the home team since January 2020.
The defending CIC champs fall to 3-2 while the Indians snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 2-5. Both teams are now 1-1 in league play.
“We dug ourselves a hole early, 9-0 or whatever it was,” M-G coach Josh Hendrixson said. “They got up off the mat like this group does. We just couldn’t get anything to fall in the first half.”
The Argylls shot 5-of-21 in the first half overall from the floor but did connect on a pair of 3-point baskets just before halftime. The shots made by Clayton Hull and Peyton Southerland — the first made 3s of the night — shaved the Mississinewa lead in half to just six points at the break.
“We gave ourselves a chance there in the second half, but then we couldn’t rebound in the second half,” Hendrixson said.
Hull — who led the Argylls with 14 points — opened the third quarter with a 3-point basket, and later in the period a Teagan Yeagy bomb pulled the Argylls within three points at 28-25.
But the Indians finished the quarter with five straight points, a driving basket by Gannon Smith and a 3-point basket from Jaxon Ott, to stretch the lead back to eight points.
But the Argylls surged to open the fourth quarter, led largely by Hull. He drove to the basket for two points and hit a 3-point basket after Jase Howell made one of two free throws for a four-point possession. A Southerland free throw pulled the Argylls within one at 33-32, but with a chance to tie the game, he missed the second free throw.
“There wasn’t a lot that went our way tonight,” Hendrixson said. “From shooting the basketball to not getting rebounds, but we gave ourselves an opportunity.”
The Indians scored the next four points, and twice the Argylls pulled with two points but could not finish the comeback.
Hayden Ulerick led a balanced Mississinewa offense with 13 points — all in the second half — and was the only Indians player in double figures. Ty Newsom had 14 rebounds, and Dakota Ancil grabbed 13 boards.
Seth Lugar added 10 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter for M-G while Southerland finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Southerland’s efforts were a bright spot as Mississinewa outrebounded M-G 44-24 overall and 14-9 on the offensive end.
“We could tell over there on the sideline where the game was being lost,” Hendrixson said. “They were a lot more physical than we were.”
The Argylls will stay at home for a Saturday contest against Tri-Central before playing at Yorktown on Tuesday.
