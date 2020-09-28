FAIRMOUNT — Monday’s rematch had nowhere near the drama of the Madison County tennis championship meeting between Lapel and Madison-Grant.
With sectional play beginning later this week and a concern over residual dampness on the court, Lapel coach Justin Coomer elected not to play his regular lineup this time around, and the Argylls took a fairly easy 5-0 victory to close out the regular season for both teams.
The sectional draw was held as the matches got underway with Lapel now set to face Anderson in the first round at Highland on Wednesday and Madison-Grant ready to play at Marion against the host Giants on Thursday afternoon.
That was on Coomer’s mind Monday as the start time was postponed until 6 p.m. due to afternoon showers and, when court drying took longer than expected, the matches did not begin until after 7 p.m.
He wanted to take no chances on any injuries due to water on the courts.
“We’ve already got a couple guys banged up with nagging injuries. It just wasn’t going to be worth it,” Coomer said.
M-G coach Tony Pitt disagreed and was disappointed but understood Coomer’s decision.
“I guess I can’t question whatever reason he wanted to. He knows his players better than I do,” Pitt said. “I’m sure he had some reason. I feel bad for our kids, and I kind of feel bad for their kids, too, not getting an opportunity to play before the tournament.”
Lapel’s No.2 singles player Isaac Bair was already planning to sit out the season finale due to a shoulder problem.
The Argylls, who dropped a 3-2 decision to the Bulldogs in the county final, took advantage and swept the singles matches in short order. Nick Evans at No.1, Jace Gilman at No.2 and Jackson Manwell at No. 3 each put their point in the ledger with 6-0, 6-0 wins over Jake Eppert, Ryder Aldrich and Seth Schuck, respectively.
With limited varsity experience, it was the final varsity opportunity for Eppert, who has battled cancer multiple times. He scored some points but was no match for Evans.
“A great kid, his whole story of battling through things, and he does it with a smile, and he doesn’t say a word,” Coomer said. “I thought it was cool for him to get that chance, and (Evans) is good, so that was a tough match. But just for (Eppert) to have the chance to go out there and compete, last match of the regular season, I thought that was cool.”
Lapel was more competitive in the doubles matches, but M-G ultimately pulled them out.
Lance Wilson and Bryce Metzger held off Lapel’s Grant Humerickhouse and Shyam Lewis 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 1 doubles while the freshman tandem of Clayton Hull and Christopher Fox cruised past brothers Eli and Asher Evelo 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 2 doubles match.
While there were moments of lost focus, given the surprise matchups, Pitt did not want his players to let up.
“We didn’t know what their lineup was going to be until we did introductions,” Pitt said. “We told our kids to just stay focused and don’t let up based on who was on the other side of the net and kind of work on some things that we’ve needed to.”
The win was the 15th of the season for the Argylls, extending their program record for team victories in a season. Pitt hopes that will add confidence to his senior-laden group that will have a tough first-round sectional matchup against Marion.
“All five of our losses were to teams that were ranked in their district,” Pitt said. “We lost to some quality teams, but this gives us some confidence going in against Marion. We know they’re a strong team. We lost to them 3-2 a couple weeks ago, and we felt like a couple matches we could have given a better showing.”
The Bulldogs will seek their eighth straight sectional championship this week and will have to win three straight days to get it done.
“I’m glad we didn’t get the bye. I like to get out there and play,” Coomer said. “We’ve been playing good tennis and trying to stay healthy. It is what it is with the draw, but the kids are excited and that’s a big goal of ours to win the sectional.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.