FAIRMOUNT — After three years of coaching girls basketball alongside his twin brother at Hamilton Heights, it was going to take a special opportunity to drag Kevin Cherry away.
He believes he has found that perfect fit at Madison-Grant.
M-G Athletic Director Ryan Plovick announced Monday evening Cherry has been approved as the school’s next boys basketball coach, effective immediately.
Cherry is a 1995 graduate of Pendleton Heights, where he played for the legendary Joe Buck for two years. After graduating from Purdue, he has been a boys basketball assistant for 10 of the last 13 years, including three at Lafayette Central Catholic, five at Lafayette Jeff and two at his alma mater before joining his brother Keegan with the Huskies.
“We feel very fortunate to welcome Kevin Cherry to Madison-Grant,” Plovick said in a statement. “Coach Cherry comes highly recommended by everyone who has worked with him. His 13-year coaching career under many different talented head coaches has prepared him for the next step in his coaching career.
“His experience, along with his passion and energy for the game of basketball, is exciting, and (we) can’t wait to see what he will bring to the Madison-Grant basketball program.”
In a phone interview Tuesday, Cherry emphasized his excitement to head the Argylls’ program.
“I’m really excited and humbled,” Cherry said. “It’s going to be a challenge after 13 years working with a lot of great coaches and great administrators and athletes. After 13 years, I start thinking, ‘Will I get an opportunity?’
“There were other opportunities that came along, but this was just the right fit, from the community, their administration, their athletic director Ryan Plovick, their tradition and their expectations for success. Those are all things that fit my value and belief system.”
Plovick said, after screening an applicant list of nearly 30, Cherry emerged as the top candidate from a final short list of five.
“He’s kind of done it all a little bit, and that was appealing,” Plovick said. “Not only his coaching for 13 years, but some of the people he’s been coaching around and with. From his time at Central Catholic and Jeff to Pendleton, where he was around Brian Hahn and being coached by Buck, you’ve got to pick up a few things when you’re around that.”
The Argylls have won two sectional titles in the last six years — the last coming in 2017 — and return the bulk of their talent from back-to-back winning seasons. Cherry already sees a great deal of potential in this group of players.
“I’ve watched six games from last year, and there’s no doubt it’s a very talented bunch,” he said. “It’s a very senior heavy group coming back, and they’ve been very successful. I was told that in middle school they lost two or three games total.”
One challenge facing Cherry right away is, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on school activities, June — a month usually full of shootouts and scrimmages — has been taken away.
“That is unfortunate, but we’ll be communicating via the zoom meetings. In fact, our first one is (Wednesday),” he said. “That’s going to be an introductory meeting where I can get to know them and they can get to know me.
“Hopefully, those seniors who have been around long enough will show that maturity to hold their other teammates accountable for those workouts like we used to do. When I was a kid, it was out in the driveway.”
Cherry is most excited to have multiple players with 4.0 grade point averages. He hopes to instill a culture and continue building an improving program in the coming years.
“Our primary message is going to be it’s all about the team,” he said. “That is going to be our culture. We’re going to be a program where character always comes first, and I don’t anticipate that being a problem with the kids and the parents we have.”
Above all, Cherry is grateful to those coaches from whom he has learned.
“I want to thank all the coaches I’ve worked with who have prepared me to this point,” he said. “Without those guys giving me a chance to be on their staffs, I’m not where I am today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.