The NCAA released more details on its all-Indiana Div. I men's basketball tournament Tuesday, revealing dates and venues related to the 68-team event
A different twist will include Elite Eight games being played in prime time March 29 and 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
After Selection Sunday on March 14, First Four games will be held at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington on March 18.
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Mackey Arena will join Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium from March 19-20. The four Indianapolis venues (Bankers Life, Hinkle, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil) will then host second-round games from March 21-22.
Sweet 16 games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 27-28, with the Elite Eight games to follow on March 29-30. The format will ensure each of the eight Sweet 16 games will get its own television window, with all Sweet 16 games being aired at separate times.
The Final Four is still scheduled for April 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the national championship game April 5.
The NCAA announced its all-Indiana format for the tournament earlier this month. As of now, tickets are not for public sale, with friends and family only permitted at venues. But a final determination on whether venues will host the public at a limited capacity will be made Feb. 1.
Game times will be announces on Selection Sunday by CBS/Turner Sports, which holds the rights to televise the tournament.
If Indiana or Purdue make the tournament, they will not be able to play First Four or first-round games at their home arenas, per NCAA Tournament rules that prohibit teams from playing in their home gyms.
