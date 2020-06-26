ANDERSON -- Anderson University named Russell Mackey its women's lacrosse head coach Friday.
Mackey spent the last 14 seasons as the girls lacrosse coach at Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati. During that time, Mackey posted 194-47 record and led the Cougars to eight Greater Girls Catholic League titles.
The Cougars earned four Elite 8 appearances and one Final Four appearance in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I Tournament.
Mackey was named the GGCL Coach of the Year eight times. He was also selected as the Cincinnati Enquirer Girl’s Lacrosse Division I Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2018.
“We’re thrilled to have a head coach with such significant and successful competitive experience in lacrosse, along with strong connections to high school girls lacrosse coaches, to grow our women’s program,” AU athletic director Marcie Taylor said. “Coach Mackey understands the unique ethos of AU, will adjust to DIII recruitment strategies quickly, while mentoring the student-athletes rigorously on the field and in the classroom. Coach Mackey possesses leadership and relational qualities, along with the knowledge necessary to elevate the competitiveness of the women’s lacrosse program.”
Mackey also spent the last three seasons as head coach of the Under Armour All-American Midwest Team, which was comprised of the top players and coaches in a 15-state region.
He was also a head coach for one the championship side in the four-team U.S. Lacrosse All-American Showcase in 2012.
In 2019, Mackey coached the Ohio team in the U.S. Lacrosse Women’s National Tournament, which finished undefeated in its division. He also led Ohio during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
During the 2017 season, Mackey served as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level with Xavier.
Mackey helped co-found the Cincy Royals club girls program in 2012 and spent seven seasons as the head coach. During that time, 40 players went on to play at the collegiate level.
“I’m excited to join the Anderson University Ravens family and keep growing the sport of women’s lacrosse and serve others, which is core to its mission,” Mackey said.
One of his greatest joys is helping grow the sport of lacrosse with his efforts as an active member of the U.S. Lacrosse Chapter in Ohio over the years, in which he’s served a number of roles.
“I just love it when we can help new programs and schools get off the ground with stick/equipment grants, provide scholarships to new officials, recognize young athletes for their performance on the field as All-Americans or in the classroom as All-Academics, or when we get to recognize them for giving back to their communities and to the sport they love with awards like The Jackie Pitts Award,” Mackey added.
Mackey graduated from Babson College with a bachelor of science degree in marketing and communication. He earned a master of business degree in general administration in marketing at the University of Maryland.
