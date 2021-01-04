FRANKTON -- Ava Gardner poured in 21 points to lead another balanced attack Monday as Frankton rolled past Elwood 67-23 in the opening round of the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament.
Gardner was 9-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, as the Eagles (14-1) advanced to a semifinal rematch against Pendleton Heights on Thursday. Frankton beat the Arabians 58-56 on Cagney Utterback’s basket at the buzzer on Dec. 12.
Utterback had 15 points against the Panthers (3-9), who will face Alexandria in the consolation round.
Lauryn Bates was the third Eagle in double figures and again stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.
LAPEL 81, ANDERSON PREP 10
ANDERSON – The Bulldogs (8-7) set up a rematch of the last two girls county championship games against Anderson on Thursday.
The Jets (0-14) face Liberty Christian in the consolation bracket.
BOYS
FRANKTON 55, ELWOOD 27
FRANKTON – Playing for the first time since Dec. 18, the Eagles (5-1) bounced back from their first loss.
Frankton will face Pendleton Heights in the semifinals on Wednesday.
The Panthers (0-5) faces Alexandria in the consolation bracket.
LAPEL 69, ANDERSON PREP 38
ANDERSON – The Bulldogs (2-4) snapped a three-game losing streak and earned interim coach Justin Coomer his first victory in just his second outing in charge.
Lapel hosts Liberty Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday.
The Jets (0-5) host Anderson in the consolation bracket.
