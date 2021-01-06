ANDERSON – The Anderson boys basketball team broke a four-game losing streak with a 90-37 victory at Anderson Prep on Wednesday night.
The Indians (2-4) moved into the fifth-place game of the Madison County tournament by topping their previous season-high point total by 23 points.
The Jets (0-6) scored a season low by one point, following Monday’s 69-38 loss to Lapel.
ALEXANDRIA 61, ELWOOD 34
ANDERSON – The Tigers (3-5) advanced to the fifth-place game while snapping a two-game overall losing streak.
Alexandria won its first boys basketball county crown last year with a thrilling 47-44 victory against Pendleton Heights in the final. This tournament run also will end with a showdown against a Class 4A school in Anderson.
Elwood (0-6) will battle host APA for seventh place.
