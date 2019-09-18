FAIRMOUNT -- Madison-Grant’s grit held true Wednesday to propel the Argylls to a 3-2 victory over Central Indiana Conference rival Alexandria.
The match of the day was on the No. 1 singles court in a battle between junior Nick Evans pf M-G and senior Trevor Simison of Alex. The first set was all Simison as he cruised to a 6-2 advantage. However, Evans found his grove and grinded out a 6-5 win in Set 2. This set up for the second tiebreaker of the evening.
“He has been our rock this year,” Madison-Grant head coach Tony Pitt said. “He has gone down and been able to find his way back. He was a little physically and mentally tired from an emotion match like that.”
Despite falling behind 4-1 at the start, Simison brought the pressure and lowered the deficit to one. In a match that took well over two hours, Simison ended up on top to give an additional team point to Alexandria. Simison won in dramatic fashion with a 11-9 victory in the tiebreaker.
“It was a matter of getting back to basics,” Alexandria head coach Matt DeVault said. “It got to the tiebreaker, and it was great. He played his game and was patient with his shots.”
The first tiebreaker came on the No. 3 singles court in the bout between Jackson Manwell and Brayden Bates. The first set belonged to Manwell and Madison-Grant with a score of 6-3. Bates responded by winning the second set 6-2.
Manwell won the tiebreaker 6-4 to give the Argylls the decisive third team point.
“I think we played well,” Pitt said. “We knew going in that it was going to be tight and expected them to play well. It was a very competitive matchup.”
The first match to get a point on the board came from junior Jace Gilman with Madison-Grant. On the No. 2 singles court, Gilman won 6-1, 6-3.
The doubles points were split with the duo of Corbin Fox and Bryce Metzger winning 6-4, 6-2 for Madison-Grant and Alexandria's Martin Friedrich and Seth Parker scoring a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Although Alexandria did not come out with a victory, it surely went down fighting.
“I thought we played really, really hard against a team we have already seen this season,” DeVault said. “We had a lot of chances, and a great comeback. I thought our kids played hard against a good team.”
