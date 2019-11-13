GASTON — Senior McKenna Lugar’s rebounding and presence in the paint handed Madison-Grant girls basketball a 31-16 win over Wes-Del on the road Wednesday night. The Argylls ran the floor for the majority of the game and did not allow the Warriors much breathing room. For the first time since the 2016 season, Madison-Grant is 2-0 to start a season. “I thought the effort was really good,” head coach Brandon Bradley said. “It’s been three years since we have been 2-0, so let’s be happy about being 2-0.” This came in part because of Lugar’s offensive performance. Lugar led the team in scoring with 10 points and added five offensive rebounds. The forward had a big presence in the paint and limited Wes-Del’s scoring opportunities. “I definitely could have performed a lot better than what I did,” Lugar said. “It feels good that I am providing for my team. I am trying to influence (the team) and be there to motivate them.” Wes-Del junior Emily Mills stands at 6-foot tall and crowds the lane. Lugar and other Argylls defenders limited her to only two points. With the strong defensive effort by Madison-Grant, Wes-Del did not find the scoreboard until the second quarter. This allowed the Argylls to take an 11-0 lead early and hold it until a 3-pointer was made by the Warriors. Madison-Grant kept the pressure high and entered halftime up 18-5. “I thought we played hard,” Bradley said. “We hustled, and we did OK on the boards.” Although Madison-Grant’s lead loomed over Wes-Del, the Warriors found a spark of energy in the second half. Toward the beginning of the fourth quarter, Wes-Del was only down by nine and found a bit of momentum on the floor. However, it was too late to get anything substantial going and the Argylls held on. One of the biggest issues for both teams was turnovers. The Warriors ended the game with 19, and the Argylls had 14. This was on top of the 30 total fouls committed by both teams. “The game got physical, and instead of trying to beat screens the way they are taught to, we tried to beat screens by bullying through people,” Bradley said. “We still had too many turnovers, and we missed a ton of layups and free throws.” Also contributing to Madison-Grant’s offense was sophomore Azmae Turner’s eight points and junior Zoey Barnett’s five. Madison-Grant’s next challenge will be Tipton as it looks to stay undefeated early in the 2019-20 season.
