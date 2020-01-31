A strong case can be made for the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV, and my CNHI Sports colleague Bill Burt artfully did just that in his column on this topic.
But I’m here to provide a rebuttal.
And it’s spelled like this: P-A-T-R-I-C-K M-A-H-O-M-E-S.
This quarterback is now the ultimate power in the universe.
Like the mythical Death Star before him, Mahomes is not without weakness. But finding it – and successfully exploiting it – will take someone with supernatural powers of their own.
I’ll admit, the Niners are well-equipped for the task. A dominant defensive line features four first-round picks – likely defensive rookie of the year Nick Bosa, stud free agent addition Dee Ford and franchise stalwarts Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner.
They almost shut down the Green Bay Packers offense in the NFC Championship Game without need for the other seven defensive players.
But Mahomes presents a unique challenge. Unlike other mobile quarterbacks, his accuracy and efficiency doesn’t fall off simply by being contained inside the pocket.
And, if he’s allowed to escape the pocket and improvise, he becomes even more deadly. The Chiefs feed off the big plays Mahomes makes on the run. Most recently, his 27-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans gave KC the lead for the first time and broke the defense’s back.
Before dodging two defenders inside the 10-yard line – and running over another on the way into the end zone – Mahomes eluded two would-be sack artists in the offensive backfield.
Putting pressure on this QB is not enough. You’ve got to get him to the ground.
Better yet, keep him off the field all together.
Here, too, San Francisco is well situated. The Niners rushed 42 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC title game. That allowed them to absorb a vintage performance from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (31-of-39 for 326 yards and two TDs) and cruise to a 37-20 victory.
The game plan will be similar against the Chiefs. But there were two other key factors in that game that might end differently Sunday.
First, Rodgers was intercepted twice. Mahomes has only thrown multiple picks three times in 35 career starts, and he’s yet to thrown an INT in four postseason games.
Secondly, despite all that running, San Francisco actually lost the time of possession battle. Give Mahomes the football for 31 minutes or more, and it’s a strong bet he’ll post far more than 20 points.
The Kansas City defense must get creative to stop the run and contain the Niners’ play-action game. And the Chiefs absolutely can’t get off to the same type of slow start they’ve experienced in their first two postseason games this year.
But, in a game that almost everyone expects to be close, I’ll take the team that has Mahomes on its side in the fourth quarter.
