Peyton Manning’s always been a few steps ahead of the game.
So the quarterback’s fortuitous golf outing late last month reads less like blind luck than planning with an educated guess.
Days earlier Manning and San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch received the knock on the door every NFL player dreams of. It came from Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker and brought news the pair were part of the celebrated Class of 2021.
This year’s format was different because of the coronavirus pandemic. Manning was at a private party organized by his wife, Ashley – who had been tipped off by Baker to aid in the planning – and including coaches from across his 30 years in football. Lynch was at home amidst a surprise family reunion, packing for a scouting trip to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Ordinarily, Hall of Fame voting is done at the host site the day before the Super Bowl and enshrinees are notified by a knock on their hotel room door hours before the public announcement during the annual NFL Honors event. This year the honorees were spread out across the nation and asked to keep one of the biggest moments of their lives secret for two weeks.
Which circles back to Manning’s golf outing. He’d planned a trip with his brother Eli, Lynch and a mutual friend from Denver long before the Hall of Fame election. But the timing gave the long-time friends a chance to quietly celebrate the news few knew was official.
“I sort of called him and I was like, ‘Hey, John, anything new with you these past couple days?,’” Manning said Sunday during his first media availability as a Hall of Famer. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, maybe. Anything new with you?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ So we kind of acknowledged we had both received this knock on the door from (Baker), if you will, and so it really was a fun golf trip.”
Lynch was among a handful of friends, family, teammates and coaches to whom Manning leaked the news. He and Eli toasted the accomplishment with champagne during the golf trip, and he was with Lynch and their families Saturday night having dinner in Tampa, Florida, when the new Hall of Fame class was officially introduced.
It was a chance to relive the moment each had been celebrating for two weeks, and it was a fitting setting.
Because football has always been about relationships for Manning.
He won 186 regular-season games and two Super Bowls while passing for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns. The latter totals were the most in NFL history when he retired in 2016, and he’s widely regarded as one of the very best to ever play the game.
But it’s not the numbers Manning cherishes most from his 18-year career. It’s the people.
“I’m very grateful for a lot of people that have helped me in this journey,” he said. “… How lucky I was to have played the game for so long and gotten to meet so many great people. It’s not a game or a throw that sticks out to me that I think about. It’s those friendships and relationships.”
And teammates.
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison – a teammate for 11 seasons in Indianapolis – was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, alongside former Colts head coach Tony Dungy. Running back Edgerrin James – who spent seven seasons alongside Manning in Indianapolis -- was a member of the centennial class of 2020 and will be officially inducted during the same weekend as the quarterback in August.
Manning’s also attended Hall of Fame ceremonies recently for former Colts general manager Bill Polian, former Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Broncos teammate Champ Bailey.
Former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne was a finalist for the second time this year, and long-time teammate Robert Mathis will be among the first-time nominees next year. All of which helps Manning appreciate the unique time he spent in Indianapolis.
“It was something that I could tell was a special group in those early years,” he said. “It was a bunch of guys that loved football, that loved to work hard. All those players that you mentioned, they were our hardest practicers on the field.”
Manning watched Harrison routinely catch a 5-yard pass in practice and sprint 50 yards into the end zone without a defender on the field and with nothing on the line. It set a standard other players worked to reach.
Manning was proud to be a part of it.
He’s always had a deep appreciation for the game’s history. His father, Archie, was a beloved player for 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings from 1971-84.
Manning gained first-hand knowledge of the players who came before him, and he’s always quick to cite historical precedents. During Sunday’s video call, he effortlessly rattled off the names of defensive ends Reggie White and Doug Atkins – the only two stars from the University of Tennessee inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before Manning.
He's now taking his rightful place among the game’s immortals, but he never took any step of the journey for granted.
“Grew up around (football),” Manning said. “I loved it since I was a kid because of my dad playing. Always wanted to be a football player and never knew I was going to be. I hear people say, ‘I always knew this is what I was going to do.’ That wasn’t the case for me. It’s what I wanted to do, but I remember kind of realizing how hard it probably is. And so I worked hard in high school and college and in the NFL.”
