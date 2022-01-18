BLOOMINGTON -- The Big Ten has flashed more than its share of star power during the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.
Three Big Ten players rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, while three rank in the top 20 nationally in blocks per game and two rank in the top 20 nationally in rebounds per game.
It will make for an interesting race for Big Ten player of the year as the season progresses. Do you go with the best player on the best team who impacts winning the most or the most outstanding player that without him would severely cripple a team’s ability to remain competitive?
Here’s an early look at potential candidates for Big Ten Player of the Year:
• Johnny Davis, Wisconsin: Davis has taken advantage of becoming Wisconsin’s go-to scorer as a sophomore. The 6-foot-5, 194-pound guard ranks fifth in the country at 21.7 points per game, and he willed the Badgers to an upset at Purdue with a 37-point performance, making a bevy of big baskets down the stretch.
• Keegan Murray, Iowa: The 6-8 Murray leads both the Big Ten and country in scoring at 23.9 points. He’s presented matchup problems all season with his ability to score at all three levels, shooting 59.7% from the field, 36.2% from 3-point range and 77.5% from the free-throw line.
• Kofi Cockburn, Illinois: The 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn had a string of nine straight double-doubles snapped Monday against Purdue, finishing with 10 points and five rebounds before fouling out in overtime. Overall, though, Cockburn remains the most dominant big man in a league filled with quality big men. He ranks 10th in the country in scoring (21.1 points per game) and third in rebounding (11.8 per game).
• Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana: Jackson-Davis has posted four straight double-doubles and eight on the season. He ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.5 points per game), third in rebounding (9.1 per game) and first in blocked shots (2.9 per game). Without the consistent inside production from the 6-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis, the Hoosiers would struggle mightily in conference play.
• Jaden Ivey, Purdue: Ivey ranks ninth in the Big Ten in scoring at 16.4 points per game, but the 6-4, 195-pound guard is Purdue’s best perimeter player and one of the most athletic players in the Big Ten. With a quick first step, Ivey is tough to stop once going downhill. He got to the free-throw line 15 times, making 13 in Purdue’s 96-88 double-overtime win at Illinois on Monday and is averaging 4.9 trips to the line per game.
• E.J. Liddell, Ohio State: Liddell hit a slump during Ohio State’s COVID-19 pause in early January, but the 6-7, 240-pound forward has responded of late, averaging 23.7 points and 6 rebounds over his last three games. Overall, Liddell ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.9 points per game), 12th in rebounding (7.1 per game) and second in blocked shots (2.9 per game).
COVID PAUSE FOR IU WOMEN
The Indiana women’s team maintained its best start in conference play in school history, rallying to beat Purdue in overtime to stay atop the Big Ten (14-2, 6-0 Big Ten).
But the Hoosiers have postponed both their games this week -- against Michigan State on Wednesday and at Iowa on Sunday – due to health and safety protocols within IU’s program.
IU was without two starters – center Mackenzie Holmes and guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary – in the win over Purdue, with Holmes out with a knee injury and Cardano-Hillary out due to health and safety protocols. Grace Berger and Aleksa Gulbe picked up the slack for IU, with Berger scoring 24 points and Gulbe scoring 21 points.
Last season, the IU women’s team was able to make it through the season without any postponements, but it hasn’t been the case this year.
“I’m not an expert. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a scientist,” IU women’s coach Teri Moren said. “But we have been impacted by this virus. We’ve always tried to do everything in our power to protect ourselves."
A concern going forward is how IU will respond physically immediately after returning from the virus pause. Another concern will be how the team handles making up the lost games in February. IU will likely need to play three times a week twice, instead of playing just twice a week. More travel. More game plans. More potential for fatigue.
IU holds a half game lead over Michigan (6-1) in the conference standings and a two-game lead over traditional conference power Maryland (4-2). The Hoosiers beat Maryland head-to-head earlier this season and would hold the tiebreaker if the teams finished tied atop the conference standings.
The Big Ten had five men's teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week, led by Purdue (4), Wisconsin (8), Michigan State (14), Illinois (17) and Ohio State (19). Iowa and Indiana received votes, with the Hawkeyes amassing 56 points in the poll and Indiana getting two points
