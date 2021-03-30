Anderson University football standouts Kreevon Maple and Jawan Coney were selected to the d3football.com National Team of the Week on Tuesday.
The Ravens (1-2) reclaimed The Bronze Ball from Manchester University (0-6) for the first time since Nov. 13, 2010, after capturing a 55-27 victory Saturday.
Maple picked off two passes, providing two of Anderson's five takeaways. Coney had four tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against the Spartans.
Anderson travels to Defiance (1-3) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
