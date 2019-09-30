PENDLETON — Born out of geography and successful programs, the rivalry between Mount Vernon and Pendleton Heights is very real and intense.
For the fourth year in a row, the girls soccer teams from the two schools battled in the final week with Hoosier Heritage Conference championship ramifications.
This time around, there was none of the drama as had been present in previous years as the Marauders dominated from the opening kick and cruised to a 7-0 win over the Arabians.
Mount Vernon avoids sharing the title with PH and Greenfield-Central and enjoys the outright championship with a 7-0 mark and improved to 11-5 overall. The Arabians slipped to 5-2 in the conference and dropped to 9-4-2 on the season.
The biggest disappointment for coach Mark Davy was his team got beat, not only on the scoreboard but on the pitch for nearly every ball in play. From the opening kick, the Marauders were the aggressors, and the Arabians were on their heels.
“It comes down to heart and a will to want to win,” Davy said. “It’s not easy to win. It’s not easy to win a conference championship. ... Unfortunately tonight, we didn’t bring it and we didn’t have it.”
Senior Riley Hurst gave Mount Vernon the lead for good less than eight minutes in when she blasted a shot through sophomore keeper Kylea Lloyd’s hands for a 1-0 lead.
Hurst would add a second goal in the second half.
The Arabians’ offense, meanwhile, was nearly non-existent in the first half. They were limited to just two corner opportunities and one free kick by Megan Mills, which missed just wide of the mark.
Meanwhile, juniors Katie Gawrys and Anna Isger added tallies in the 18th and 26th minutes, respectively, for Marauders as they took a 3-0 lead into intermission.
Maddie Swingle buried a free kick from nearly 40 yards out less than four minutes into the second stanza, and the rout was on. Isger also added her second score, and a brilliant run by Mount Vernon freshman Mariam Konate, who had an assist earlier, resulted in an own goal for the final score.
The few offensive opportunities for the Arabians came far too late. A shot on goal by freshman Kaitlyn Prickett was saved at the 21:25 mark of the second half and twice, once by Macy Browning and again by freshman Charlie Cannady, the Arabians had chances with the Marauders’ goalie out of position, but could not cash in.
“We noticed that they were fast early on, and we wanted to protect ourselves, so we didn’t get beat in behind us,” Davy said. “So I think we sat in a little bit instead of, when we did win a ball, we could attack together.”
The Arabians will close out their regular season Wednesday at Hamilton Heights before beginning sectional play next week. In the Hamilton Southeastern sectional, PH drew a quarterfinal match with Fishers, a rematch of last year’s sectional championship game, and the two will face off at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Davy hopes his team can regain some positive momentum heading into the postseason.
“I told them we’ve got to keep things in perspective,” he said. “The lows are never as low as they feel in the moment. We’ve got to get back to practice tomorrow and prepare for Wednesday’s game and try to use that as a springboard into sectional and hope some success Wednesday can give us some of that momentum.”
